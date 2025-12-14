Scenes From Pat LaFontaine's Islanders Hall of Fame Induction

Pat LaFontaine officially became the 17th member of the Islanders Hall of Fame on Saturday

_R6_9449
By Luca Dallasta

Pat LaFontaine had already etched himself into New York Islanders history. On Saturday, his name was literally etched into the Ring of Honor at UBS Arena as he was inducted into the Islanders Hall of Fame.

LaFontaine expressed immense gratitude for the honor, as he became the 17th member to be inducted into the Islanders Hall of Fame.

LaFontaine, who is ninth in team history with 566 points (287G, 279A) in 530 games, was honored with a bronze plaque and a custom painting on Saturday, as well as an Islanders Hall of Fame jacket. He was cheered by a packed house of Islanders fans, as well as the 2025-26 Islanders team, other Islanders Hall of Famers, legendary Islanders broadcaster Jiggs McDonald and LaFontaine’s extended family, who joined him at ice level for the induction.

20251213_NYI_TBL_LAFONTAINE-46
20251213_NYI_TBL_LAFONTAINE-35
20251213_NYI_TBL_LAFONTAINE-13
20251213_NYI_TBL_LAFONTAINE-18
20251213_NYI_TBL_LAFONTAINE-20
20251213_NYI_TBL_LAFONTAINE-29
20251213_NYI_TBL_LAFONTAINE-30
20251213_NYI_TBL_LAFONTAINE-36
20251213_NYI_TBL_LAFONTAINE-63
20251213_NYI_TBL_LAFONTAINE_CEREMONY-4
20251213_NYI_TBL_INDUCTION-1
_R6_9369
20251213_NYI_TBL_INDUCTION-2
20251213_NYI_TBL_INDUCTION-3
20251213_NYI_TBL_INDUCTION-5
20251213_NYI_TBL_INDUCTION-6
20251213_NYI_TBL_INDUCTION-7
20251213_NYI_TBL_INDUCTION-10
20251213_NYI_TBL_LAFONTAINE_CEREMONY-13
20251213_NYI_TBL_LAFONTAINE_CEREMONY-15
20251213_NYI_TBL_LAFONTAINE_CEREMONY-19
20251213_NYI_TBL_LAFONTAINE_CEREMONY-20
JR5_3283
20251213_NYI_TBL_INDUCTION-15
20251213_NYI_TBL_INDUCTION-8
20251213_NYI_TBL_LAFONTAINE_CEREMONY-25
20251213_NYI_TBL_LAFONTAINE_CEREMONY-32
/

PHOTOS: Pat LaFontaine's Islanders Hall of Fame Induction

Snapshots from Pat LaFontaine's induction into the Islanders Hall of Fame on Dec. 13, 2025. Photos by Dennis DaSilva/New York Islanders, Sam Johnston/New York Islanders and Josh Lobel/New York Islanders.

LaFontaine recalled the roots of his hockey journey from a young age and expressed his gratitude to the countless individuals that had major contributions to his illustrious career. LaFontaine even brought his young grandson, Patrick, up to the podium, who leaned into the microphone and started a “let’s go Islanders” chant. All of UBS Arena echoed it.

“I get emotional, but it was really special,” LaFontaine said of the moment with his grandson.

LaFontaine was composed and clear but showed some emotion as he dedicated the prestigious honor to his wife Mary Beth LaFontaine and late son-in-law. His kids and grandkids stood with him as the Islanders unveiled his name in the Ring of Honor.

The newest Islanders Hall of Fame member praised the future of the Islanders, specifically the play of 18-year-old Matthew Schaefer in his speech. In a fitting moment, Schaefer opened the scoring with a power-play goal against the Lightning.

“It feels like the old guys are really getting excited about what we’re feeling and what we’re seeing,” LaFontaine said.

Related Content

Isles Plaque Series: Pat LaFontaine

LaFontaine’s Backyard Rink

Pat LaFontaine’s Legacy Through the Eyes of Bryan Trottier and Patrick Flatley

Maven's Memories: A Q&A With Pat LaFontaine

Maven's Memories: The Lore of Pat LaFontaine

News Feed

Mitchell’s First NHL Goal Puck Going to His Dad Fighting Cancer

Game Preview: Islanders vs Lightning

Maven's Memories: A Q&A With Pat LaFontaine

Maven's Memories: The Lore of Pat LaFontaine

Pat LaFontaine’s Legacy Through the Eyes of Bryan Trottier and Patrick Flatley

Isles Day-to-Day: Horvat Misses Practice, Drouin to Return vs Lightning

The Skinny: Islanders 5, Ducks 2

Takeaways: Isles Defeat Ducks 5-2, Pick Up Fourth Straight Home Win

Mitchell Earns Iron Man Mask in 5-2 Win Over Ducks 

Start Time for New York Islanders Jan. 28 Game Changed to 7 PM

Isles Day-to-Day: Drouin Joins Morning Skate

Isles Photographer Bruce Bennett to be Enshrined in the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame

The Skinny: Islanders 5, Golden Knights 4 SO

Takeaways: Islanders Edge Knights 5-4 in Shootout Win

Pulock Gets Iron Man Mask as Islanders Player of the Game vs Vegas

Isles Day-to-Day: Pageau to Return vs Vegas

Game Preview: Islanders vs Golden Knights

Inside the 2025 Islanders’ Dads and Mentors Trip