Scenes From Pat LaFontaine's Islanders Hall of Fame Induction

Pat LaFontaine had already etched himself into New York Islanders history. On Saturday, his name was literally etched into the Ring of Honor at UBS Arena as he was inducted into the Islanders Hall of Fame.

LaFontaine expressed immense gratitude for the honor, as he became the 17th member to be inducted into the Islanders Hall of Fame.

LaFontaine, who is ninth in team history with 566 points (287G, 279A) in 530 games, was honored with a bronze plaque and a custom painting on Saturday, as well as an Islanders Hall of Fame jacket. He was cheered by a packed house of Islanders fans, as well as the 2025-26 Islanders team, other Islanders Hall of Famers, legendary Islanders broadcaster Jiggs McDonald and LaFontaine’s extended family, who joined him at ice level for the induction.