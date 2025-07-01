Islanders Sign Holmstrom

The New York Islanders have signed forward Simon Holmstrom to a two-year contract

By New York Islanders PR
Holmstrom, 24, scored a career-high 45 points (20 goals, 25 assists) in 75 games last season with the Islanders. He finished fourth on the team in points and tied for fourth in goals during his third NHL season.

The Islanders selected Holmstrom in the first round (23rd overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft. In 200 career games with the Islanders, the Tranas, Sweden, native has 79 points (41 goals, 38 assists). He also appeared in three Stanley Cup Playoff games with the Islanders in 2024.

Holmstrom played parts of four seasons with the Islanders’ American Hockey League affiliate in Bridgeport, totaling 70 points (27 goals, 43 assists) in 154 games. Prior to his time in North America, Holmstrom averaged over a point-per-game (50 points in 49 games) over two seasons with HV71 in the SuperElit League.

On the international stage, Holmstrom won a gold medal with Team Sweden at the 2018 Under-18 World Junior Championships, scoring six points (three goals, three assists) in seven games, including a goal in the Gold Medal game vs. Russia.

