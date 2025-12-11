Isles Day-to-Day: Drouin Joins Morning Skate

Jonathan Drouin (lower-body) skated with the team on Thursday

© Kathryn Howell/New York Islanders

By Rachel Luscher
NewYorkIslanders.com

Jonathan Drouin (lower-body) joined the New York Islanders for morning skate on Thursday ahead of their game against the Anaheim Ducks, though he'll miss his fifth straight game.

Head Coach Patrick Roy said that he could play on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Lightning, at the earliest.

"He looks really good," Roy said of Drouin. "We'll see if there's a chance for him to play against Tampa, and I think there's a good chance he will."

The winger was a late scratch ahead of the Isles' 6-3 win over Colorado on Dec. 4. Drouin has 15 points (3G, 12A) in 26 games this season.

MORNING SKATE LINES:

Emil Heineman – Bo Horvat – Max Shabanov
Anders Lee – Mathew Barzal – Jean-Gabriel Pageau
Anthony Duclair – Cal Ritchie – Simon Holmstrom
Kyle MacLean – Casey Cizikas – Marc Gatcomb
Max Tsyplakov, Jonathan Drouin

Matthew Schaefer – Ryan Pulock
Adam Pelech – Tony DeAngelo
Travis Mitchell – Scott Mayfield

RITTICH EXPECTED TO START

David Rittich was first off the ice at morning skate, suggesting he'll start for the Islanders on Thursday.

Rittich is 3-1-1 lifetime against Anaheim, with a .932 SV% and a 1.64 GAA. He's 6-3-1 this season for the Isles with a .901 SV%, 2.65 GAA and one shutout.

