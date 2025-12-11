Isles Day-to-Day: Drouin Joins Morning Skate

Jonathan Drouin (lower-body) joined the New York Islanders for morning skate on Thursday ahead of their game against the Anaheim Ducks, though he'll miss his fifth straight game.

Head Coach Patrick Roy said that he could play on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Lightning, at the earliest.

"He looks really good," Roy said of Drouin. "We'll see if there's a chance for him to play against Tampa, and I think there's a good chance he will."

The winger was a late scratch ahead of the Isles' 6-3 win over Colorado on Dec. 4. Drouin has 15 points (3G, 12A) in 26 games this season.

MORNING SKATE LINES:

Emil Heineman – Bo Horvat – Max Shabanov

Anders Lee – Mathew Barzal – Jean-Gabriel Pageau

Anthony Duclair – Cal Ritchie – Simon Holmstrom

Kyle MacLean – Casey Cizikas – Marc Gatcomb

Max Tsyplakov, Jonathan Drouin

Matthew Schaefer – Ryan Pulock

Adam Pelech – Tony DeAngelo

Travis Mitchell – Scott Mayfield