Game Preview: Islanders vs Lightning

LIGHTNING NOTES
Tampa Bay won their second straight game on Thursday, defeating the New Jersey Devils 8-4. Oliver Bjorkstrand (2G) netted a pair of goals while Jake Guentzel, Brandon Hagel, Brayden Point, Darren Raddysh, Nick Paul and Pontus Holmberg all found the back of the net. Jonas Johansson made 33 saves on 37 shots faced.
Nikita Kucherov notched four assists in the 8-4 win. Kucherov now has seven four-assist games in his career and 34th career four-point game. Only Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid have more four-point games amongst active NHL players.
Andrei Vasilevskiy (undisclosed) was placed on IR on Monday. Vasilevskiy hasn’t played since the Lightning’s 2-1 loss to the Islanders on Dec. 2. He is 11-6-2 with a 2.31 GAA, .917 SV% and one shutout this season. Vasilevskiy practiced with the team on Friday, but he will not play as his IR designation means he has to sit out at least seven days.
Jonas Johansson has been carrying the bulk of the workload with Vasilevskiy out, as he has started in five consecutive games for the Lightning. He is 2-3-0 with a 2.26 GAA and .920 SV% in that stretch. Johansson is 1-4-0 with a 3.86 GAA and .877 SV% against the Islanders in his career.
Victor Hedman was placed back on IR on Thursday and is expected to be out until early February, right ahead of the 2026 Winter Olympics. Hedman missed nearly a month with injury until he returned to action on Dec. 6 against the Isles. He played in three straight games before returning to IR.
Dominic James is listed as day-to-day. James scored the only Tampa Bay goal in their two clashes with the Islanders. The rookie has five points (2G, 3A) in 19 games this season.
Tampa Bay owns the second-best penalty kill percentage in the NHL at 85.9%.
On the power play, the Lightning rank 22nd in the NHL (17.9%), however, they capitalized on two of their three man-advantage opportunities on Thursday night.
Tampa Bay is 10-4-2 on the road this season, including 2-2-0 in December.