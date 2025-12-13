Game Preview: Islanders vs Lightning

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (18-11-3) VS TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING (18-11-2)

3:30 PM | UBS ARENA

WATCH/STREAM: MSGSN | GOTHAM SPORTS APP

LISTEN: 88.7FM | 103.9FM | ISLANDERS + UBS ARENA APP

The New York Islanders will host the Tampa Bay Lightning for the final game of their three-game homestand. This will be the third time in 12 days that the Islanders and Lighting face each other.

The Islanders are coming off a 5-2 win against the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday night. Anders Lee led the way with a four-point game (2G, 2A), while David Rittich stopped 31 of the 33 shots in the win as the Isles opened up a 3-0 lead in the first period en route to the win.

“It was a solid team effort from the start to the end,” Head Coach Patrick Roy said.

The Islanders have won five of their last six games, including four straight home wins.