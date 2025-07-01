7 Facts: Jonathan Drouin

Jonathan Drouin signed a two-year deal with the New York Islanders on Tuesday. Get to know the newest Islander in this edition of 7 Facts. Also get to know goaltender David Rittich, who signed a one-year contract on Tuesday.

THE BASICS

Drouin is a 30-year-old left winger with speed and style. The 5’11” 198 lbs. forward is known for his speed and strong skating. He’s racked up 374 points (107G, 267A) in 607 career games.

Drouin played his first three NHL seasons with the Tampa Bay Lightning (2014-17. He played the next six seasons for the Montreal Canadiens (2017-2023) and most recently played two seasons with the Colorado Avalanche (2023-2025).