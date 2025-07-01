7 Facts: Jonathan Drouin

Jonathan Drouin signed a two-year deal with the Islanders on Tuesday

Rachel Luscher
Jonathan Drouin signed a two-year deal with the New York Islanders on Tuesday. Get to know the newest Islander in this edition of 7 Facts. Also get to know goaltender David Rittich, who signed a one-year contract on Tuesday.

THE BASICS

Drouin is a 30-year-old left winger with speed and style. The 5’11” 198 lbs. forward is known for his speed and strong skating. He’s racked up 374 points (107G, 267A) in 607 career games.

Drouin played his first three NHL seasons with the Tampa Bay Lightning (2014-17. He played the next six seasons for the Montreal Canadiens (2017-2023) and most recently played two seasons with the Colorado Avalanche (2023-2025).

HE WAS THE THIRD-OVERALL PICK IN 2013

Drouin was the third-overall pick in the 2013 Draft, taken by the Tampa Bay Lightning. He’s currently the 12th highest-scoring player from the 2013 Draft. He is one of 21 players from the 2013 Draft to play 600 games in the league. His 607 games are tied with new teammate Anthony Duclair.

HE’S GOT THREE 50-POINT SEASONS

Drouin eclipsed 50 points three times in his career, most recently in 2023-24 with the Avalanche where he established a career-high 56 points (19G, 37A) in 79 games. Drouin also recorded 53 points (18G, 35A) for Montreal in 2018-19 and 53 points (21G, 32A) for Tampa Bay in 2016-17.

While not a 50-point season, Drouin's 37 points (11G, 26A) in 43 games last season accounted for the highest points-per-game percentage (0.86) of his NHL career.

Drouin also has 125 power-play points, including five seasons with double-digit power-play points. Drouin had 31 power-play points over the past two seasons.

HE’S WON THE FASTEST SKATER AT THE 2015 NHL ALL-STAR GAME:

Drouin won the Fastest Skater competition at the 2015 NHL All-Star Skills Competition, posting a 13.013 lap.

HE HAD A STANDOUT JUNIOR CAREER

Prior to kicking off his pro career, Drouin played three seasons for the Halifax Mooseheads of the QMJHL from 2011-2014.

He earned QMJHL Player of the Year and CHL Player of the Year honors in 2013 after 46-goal, 108-point regular season campaign. He contributed 41 points (16G, 13A) in the postseason that year, where he went on to record nine points (1G, 8A) in four games to help the Halifax win the Memorial Cup.

Drouin also won the OMJHL MVP, Playoff MVP, Best Professional Prospect and Personality of the Year awards in the 2012-13 season.

As a minor hockey player growing up, the Ste-Agathe, Quebec played in the 2008 Quebec International Pee-Wee Hockey Tournament with the Northern Selects minor team.

HE PLAYED WITH HORVAT AND PELECH AT WORLD JUNIORS

Drouin played on Team Canada with Bo Horvat and Adam Pelech at the 2014 World Juniors.

Although Canada dropped the bronze medal match, Drouin contributed nine points (3G, 6A) through seven games of his second career World Juniors tournament, which led his team in assists and ranked second in points.

Drouin served as an alternate captain in 2014 tourney and was led by Head Coach Brent Sutter, who won two Stanley Cups for the Islanders (1982 and 1983).

Drouin also played with Anthony Duclair at the Ivan Hlinka tournament in 2012-13.

PASSION FOR HELPING THE COMMUNITY

Drouin is passionate about giving back to the community, hosting golf tournament and fundraisers throughout his pro career.

Drouin's parents, Serge and Brigitte, dedicated their careers to helping underprivileged children at the Huberdeau Youth Centre, where he spent time growing up and developed his community service interest.

