7 Facts: David Rittich

The New York Islanders signed goaltender David Rittich to a one-year deal on Tuesday.

Get to know the newest Islander in the latest edition of 7 Facts.

THE BASICS

Rittich is a 32-year-old goalie from Jihlava, Czechia standing at 6’4, 205 lbs. He catches with his left hand.

HE HAS OVER 100 NHL WINS

Rittich has 108 wins in his career (108-71-19), which are tied with Braden Holtby for 28th-most in the NHL since his debut on Apr. 8, 2017.

Rittich has appeared in 230 NHL games with a career 2.79 GAA, a .904 SV% and seven shutouts.