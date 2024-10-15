Morning Skate Report: Oct. 15, 2024

The Vegas Golden Knights (3-0-0) look to keep their hot streak going as they hit the road for the first time against the Washington Capitals (0-1-0) on Tuesday at 4 p.m. PT at Capital One Arena.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: Vegas 34

Streaming: KnightTime+

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 | Deportes Vegas 1460

Watch Party: Red Rock Resort & Casino

NOTES

Nicolas Hague will play in his 300th NHL game, all spent with the Golden Knights.

Jack Eichel is tied for the league lead in scoring with seven points (1G, 6A). Ivan Barbashev (3G, 3A) and Mark Stone (2G, 4A) are among players tied for second with six points.

The Golden Knights are 3-0-0 for the third consecutive season under Head Coach Bruce Cassidy.

VGK MILESTONE WATCH

Bruce Cassidy – One win away from 100 wins with the Golden Knights

Nicolas Roy – Six games away from 300 games as a Golden Knight

Shea Theodore – Six points away from 300 points as a Golden Knight

Jack Eichel – Seven assists away from 100 assists as a Golden Knight

CAREER MILESTONE WATCH

Nicolas Hague – One game away from 300 career games (all with VGK)

Victor Olofsson – Eight goals away from 100 career goals

Victor Olofsson – Eight asists away from 100 career assists

Bruce Cassidy – Nine wins away from 400 career NHL wins

Tomas Hertl – 10 points away from 500 career points

VGK SCORING LEADERSJack Eichel – 7 points (1G, 6A)

Ivan Barbashev – 6 points (3G, 3A)

Mark Stone – 6 points (2G, 4A)

Shea Theodore – 5 points (1G, 4A)

LAST TIME OUT

The Golden Knights took the 3-1 win over the Anaheim Ducks at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday night to extend their season start to a 3-0-0 record. Brett Howden started the Golden Knights off with a tap-in goal after a shot from the blue line from Alex Pietrangelo rebounded off Anaheim’s goaltender, James Reimer. The Ducks then scored to tie the game in the first period, and after a scoreless second, Vegas scored two unanswered in the final period to win it. Tomas Hertl scored his first of the season for the game-winning goal, and Pavel Dorofeyev brought the score up to 3-1 late in the third.

2023-24 SEASON SERIES

During the 2023-24 season, the Vegas Golden Knights held 1-1-0 record against the Washington Capitals. In their first meeting of the season on Nov. 14, the Golden Knights were shut out, 3-0, with Washington’s goaltender Charlie Lindgren stopping 35 shots. In their last of two meetings on Dec. 2, Jack Eichel scored three points (1G, 2A) to help lift the Golden Knights to a 4-1 lead.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

The Washington Capitals lost their first game of the season, 5-3, to the New Jersey Devils on Saturday night at Capital One Arena. After finishing the 2023-24 season eighth in the east, the Capitals lost in four games against the New York Rangers in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Dylan Strome led the team in points with 67 (27G, 40A), with Alex Ovechkin right behind him with 65 points (31G, 34A). John Carlson led their blue line with 52 points (10G, 42A). Strome (1G, 1A) and Carlson (1G, 1A) lead the team in scoring so far this season with two points each.

PACIFIC DIVISION STANDINGS

Vegas Golden Knights – 3-0-0, 6 points

Calgary Flames – 3-0-0, 6 points

Los Angeles Kings – 1-0-2, 4 points

Anaheim Ducks – 1-1-0, 2 points

Seattle Kraken – 1-2-0, 2 points

Vancouver Canucks – 0-0-2, 2 points

San Jose Sharks – 0-1-1, 1 point

Edmonton Oilers – 0-3-0, 0 points

A VEGAS VICTORY WOULD...

-Mark the 316th win in franchise history

-Give the Golden Knights an 11-7-0 all-time record against Washington

KEYS TO THE GAME

Consistent Depth: Hertl stated after Sunday night’s game that Vegas’ goal is to be a four-line team year-round. The Golden Knights aim to have consistent point production and strength from all four lines all season long.

Direct Execution: Head Coach Bruce Cassidy mentioned after Sunday night’s game that the team didn’t execute as much as they had in the first two games despite winning the game, 3-1. A goal for the Golden Knights is to keep a strong pace in their games and execute sooner.