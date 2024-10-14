From the Plane: Golden Knights Embark on First Trip of 2024-25

A lot has happened in the first week of the season for the Vegas Golden Knights. The team is off to a 3-0-0 start. Jack Eichel leads the NHL in scoring and is clicking with Ivan Barbashev and Mark Stone. Shea Theodore’s offensive touch is on display from the blueline. Adin Hill and Ilya Samsonov steered the team to six early points.

The only thing that hasn’t happened yet for the Golden Knights so far has been a road game. Vegas embarks on a three-game trip on Monday with visits to Washington on Tuesday, Tampa Bay on Thursday and the defending Stanley Cup Champion Florida Panthers on Saturday. If the early success is any indicator, the Golden Knights should be a handful for the Capitals, Lightning and Panthers.

As road games return, so too do long flights. Gary Lawless and Gordon Weigers are the co-authors of ‘It Hurts To Win: The Official Inside Story of the 2022-23 Stanley Cup Champion Vegas Golden Knights.’ Lawless and Weigers sit at the back of the team plane as the Golden Knights head to their first destination. Lawless next to his radio partner, Dan D’Uva, and Weigers next to team video producer Alek Washuta.

Below is the conversation between Lawless and Weigers:

Gordon Weigers: Well Gary, the back-and-forth plane column is back by the demand of very few people. How’s life, bro?

Gary Lawless: Good morning, Gordon. I see you took full advantage of the relaxed dress code on the flight this morning. Give an inch and you take a mile.

Just kidding. Not really.

Let's get the hockey talk rolling. Three wins against no losses to start. Vegas has an .866 points percentage in the month of October since Bruce Cassidy took over the bench in 22-23. Impressive.

My overarching opinion of the team's play so far is they have been good but not great.

Dan D'Uva made the comment on the air last night that the road could help Vegas iron out its game by focusing on playing winning hockey more than entertaining hockey. I concur.

What or who do you like so far?

Gordon Weigers: Vegas has looked as comfortable on the ice as I look in my sweatshirt and reclined seat!

During the games, I’m mostly buried in my laptop and phone getting content posted to our team channels alongside Camryn DiCostanzo, so I don’t get to watch the actual game as much as I’d like. But the last three games, every time I look up, the Golden Knights have the puck. And they keep the puck.

What sticks out to me is the depth. It’s already on display. Sixteen different Golden Knights have recorded at least one point. Sure, that’s going to happen when you score eight goals in the opener, but two assists from Keegan Kolesar on Sunday night in a tight game against Anaheim is proof this team has what it takes from top to bottom.

Riddle me this, Law Man – is this just a lucky penny at the beginning of the year?

Gary Lawless: Kolesar and Brett Howden came to camp in the best shape of their careers and both have been fantastic.

The departure of seven players from last year's team has opened up opportunity for other players and these two have taken advantage.

Some of the discussion around Vegas this offseason has been ill informed.

The team is better in goal, on defense and at center from a year ago. This start is not a surprise to me.

The third pairing on the blueline (Brayden McNabb and Zach Whitecloud) has been on the ice for four Vegas goals and none against in 5v5 situations. They are averaging around 19 minutes time on ice per game.

The fourth line has been physically dominant and chipped in offense. No. 2 goalie Ilya Samsonov allowed just one goal in a 3-1 win.

It's this kind of depth which makes Vegas a contender. Oh, and Jack Eichel has been the best player in the NHL so far. That helps too.

Gordon Weigers: Those all help! Okay, so six points are in the bank. Those were earned with the Fortress Faithful behind the team.

Vegas heads into enemy territory this week. They’ll face three teams who qualified for the Stanley Cup Playoffs last season. Fans will be cheering from the watch parties at Red Rock on Tuesday and at Uncommons on Saturday. The Golden Knights were just above .500 on the road last season with an 18-17-6 mark.

What’s the challenge ahead for this team this week?

Gary Lawless: Three difficult road games. An old friend in Logan Thompson vs. Washington. World class talent in Tampa. And a hated rival in Florida. An excellent week of hockey and a chance for VGK fans to really get a handle on what their team is capable of this season.

Last season Vegas went 7-0-0 out of the gate and it really helped to secure a playoff spot when a league worst wave of injuries hit the team (476 man games lost led the NHL). The saying is ‘you can’t make the playoffs in October but you can miss them.’

It’s important to earn wins even when a team’s game isn’t up to standard. Vegas will want to get closer to how they want to play and keep depositing points in the bank.

Gordon Weigers: I think everyone is excited for an action-packed week following along on Vegas 34, KnightTime+ and on the VGK Radio Network. I’m excited to see what you’ve got cooked up for this trip. Any good plans?

Gary Lawless: I have a favorite spot for dinner in Fort Lauderdale and am looking forward to that. But mostly the games. This is an exciting version of the Golden Knights and I’m curious to find out more about them. Alright. Thanks for doing this, Gordon. Enjoy the rest of the flight.

Gordon Weigers: Sounds good, Gary. I’ll take the absence of a name of the restaurant as a non-invite. See you at the Elbo Room after!

*Editor's note: Gary did in fact text Gordon to formally invite him to dinner in Fort Lauderdale.