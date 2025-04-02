Golden Knights Fall 3-2 to the Oilers; Vegas Clinches Playoff Spot

Golden Knights become third Western Conference team to clinch a 2025 Stanley Cup Playoff berth

GettyImages-2208044919
By Lexi Flom

The Vegas Golden Knights (45-21-8) fell to the Edmonton Oilers (43-26-5), 3-2, on Tuesday night at T-Mobile Arena. With the Calgary Flames’ regulation loss to the Utah Hockey Club, the Vegas Golden Knights clinched a berth to the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

HOW IT WENT DOWN
Nicolas Roy scored the lone goal of the opening period 4:34 into the game to give Vegas an early lead. Edmonton’s Jake Walman evened the score 19 seconds into the second frame. Leon Draisaitl scored his league-leading 52nd goal before Viktor Arvidsson made it 3-1 for the Oilers heading into the final frame. Pavel Dorofeyev notched his second point of the night with his team-leading 32nd goal to bring Vegas within one early in the third. Edmonton held on for the remaining 17 minutes to secure the 3-2 victory.

ATTENDANCE: 18,335

LOOKING AHEAD
The Golden Knights go up against the top team in the league, the Winnipeg Jets, for the final time of the regular season on Thursday at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. Catch the game on Vegas 34, stream on KnightTime+, or listen live on FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340.

