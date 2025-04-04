Vegas Blanked By Winnipeg ,4-0

The Vegas Golden Knights (45-22-8) fell to the Winnipeg Jets (52-20-4), 4-0, on Thursday night at T-Mobile Arena.

Mark Scheifele, Adam Lowry, Colin Miller and Cole Perfetti scored for the Jets as the Golden Knights fell on home ice for just the ninth time this season.

ATTENDANCE: 18,022

LOOKING AHEADThe Golden Knights will face off against the Calgary Flames to kick off a three-game road trip on Saturday at 7 p.m. PT at Scotiabank Saddledome. Catch the game on Vegas 34, stream on KnightTime+, or listen live on FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340.