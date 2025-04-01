Eichel Named NHL's First Star for March 2025

NEW YORK (April 1, 2025) – Vegas Golden Knights center **Jack Eichel**, Toronto Maple Leafs center John Tavares and St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington have been named the NHL’s “Three Stars” for the month of March presented by GEICO.

FIRST STAR – JACK EICHEL, C, VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

Eichel paced the League with 8-15—23 in 14 contests to propel the Pacific Division-leading Golden Knights (45-20-8, 98 points) to a 10-2-2 month as they seek their seventh playoff berth in eight NHL seasons. Eichel, who additionally finished among the March leaders in power-play assists (t-1st; 8), power-play points (2nd; 10), assists (t-4th; 15), even-strength points (t-9th; 13) and goals (t-12th; 8), found the score sheet in 13 of his 14 appearances – capped by a six-game run to close the month that featured four multi-point performances (March 20-29: 6-7—13). The No. 2 overall pick from the 2015 NHL Draft also collected his 600th career point in his 607th game, part of a four-point effort March 22 vs. DET (1-3—4); scored his fifth career hat trick and third with Vegas March 25 at MIN (3-0—3); and notched a pair of game-winning goals: March 5 vs. TOR (1-1—2) and March 23 vs. TBL (1-0—1). The 28-year-old Eichel ranks fourth in the NHL with 27-66—93 through 72 total appearances this season, already career highs for assists and points in a single campaign (ahead of 2018-19: 28-54—82 in 77 GP w/ BUF). He also sits among the 2024-25 leaders in power-play assists (3rd; 29), assists (t-4th; 66), plus/minus (5th; +35) and power-play points (t-5th; 34).