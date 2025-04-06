Smith Scores Twice in 3-2 OT Win in Calgary; Vegas Hits 100 Points for Third Time

The Vegas Golden Knights (46-22-8) hit the 100-point mark for the third time in franchise history as they defeated the Calgary Flames (36-27-13), 3-2, in overtime on Saturday night at Scotiabank Saddledome.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Late in the first period, Pavel Dorofeyev got the Golden Knights on the board as he shoveled a backhand shot past Dustin Wolf to make it 1-0. Reilly Smith doubled Vegas' lead midway through the second period as he deflected a shot from Shea Theodore into the cage for his second goal with the Golden Knights this season. Joel Hanley got the Flames on the board with seven seconds to play in the second period and Matt Coronato opened the final frame with the game-tying goal less than a minute in. The third period finished without another goal and the contest went into overtime. In the final minute of the extra session, Smith wheeled a pass from behind the net that pinballed into the cage and won the game for the Golden Knights.

TOP PERFORMERS

Pavel Dorofeyev: Dorofeyev's goal was his third tally in the last five games and 33rd of the year.

Reilly Smith: Smith found the back of the net twice including the game-winning goal. He has scored in two consecutive road games.

Shea Theodore: Theodore picked up three assists to set a new career high in points in a season with 54 points (7G, 47A).

Akira Schmid: Schmid earned the victory in his first start with the Golden Knights. It was his 15th win in the NHL.

VGK STATS OF THE KNIGHT

The Golden Knights reached 100 points in the regular season for the third time in eight seasons with Saturday's win. Vegas posted 109 points in 2017-18 in the team's inaugural season and had 111 points in 2022-23 en route to the team's first Stanley Cup title.

Smith scored two goals for the Golden Knights for the first time since Dec. 17, 2022.

Akira Schmid became the 12th goaltender in franchise history to win a game for Vegas.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Golden Knights get right back to work against the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday night at 7 p.m. at Rogers Arena. Catch the game on ESPN and on FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340.