Morning Skate Report: April 10, 2025

The Vegas Golden Knights (47-22-9) continue their chase for the Pacific Division title as they take on the Seattle Kraken (34-39-6) on Thursday at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: Scripps Sports (Vegas 34 in Vegas; full network)

Streaming: KnightTime+

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 | Deportes Vegas 1460

NOTES

Vegas will face Seattle for the final time this season. The Golden Knights have a 1-0-1 mark against the Kraken this year.

The Golden Knights have a 27-9-3 record at T-Mobile Arena in 2024-25 and have collected the second-most points on home ice in franchise history this season (57 pts). The team has two more home games before the end of the regular season.

The Golden Knights own a 17-4-1 record against the Pacific Division this season and are 31-10-5 against Western Conference opponents.

AUTISM AWARENESS KNIGHT

The Vegas Golden Knights will host the team’s first Autism Awareness Knight on Thursday when the team hosts the Seattle Kraken at T-Mobile Arena. Faceoff is set for 7 p.m. PT in a game presented by Lee’s Discount Liquor. Autism Awareness Knight will feature special guests being recognized and honored at the game, including representatives from Best Buddies and the Grant A Gift Autism Foundation – Ackerman Center.

Specialty, player-signed Autism Awareness Knight jerseys will be available for auction, featuring an exclusive logo inspired by the Golden Knights’ secondary logo. To participate in the auction, fans can visit VGKAutismKnight.givesmart.com or text “VGKAutismKnight” 76278 to register. The auction will begin at 5:45 p.m. PT and conclude at 9 p.m. PT on April 10. Fans attending the game can visit Sections 11 and 12 on the concourse to see the jerseys in person. A portion of the proceeds from the auction will benefit the Grant A Gift Autism Foundation – Ackerman Center and Best Buddies. The jerseys are light blue – a color associated with autism awareness and acceptance – and feature a gold infinity symbol stylized like the primary Golden Knights logo. The infinity symbol represents inclusion and diversity with infinite variations and possibilities. “Au” – the chemical symbol for gold – is on the jersey’s shoulder, further connecting the Golden Knights with autism awareness and acceptance.

The logo is also showcased on a T-shirt and other merchandise available at The Arsenal at City National Arena. T-shirts will be available on the concourse at the game for $25 benefitting the VGK Foundation. The logo also will be featured on the gameday posters and seen throughout T-Mobile Arena.

As with every game, Sensory Kits will be available for guests who may need them at T-Mobile Arena. Each Sensory Kit contains noise-cancelling headphones, fidget tools, identification tags that allow employees to recognize that the individual has a sensory issue and feeling thermometer cards. T-Mobile Arena Sensory Kits are available for check-out at Guest Services, Section 13 and 214. T-Mobile Arena has also partnered with nonprofit organization KultureCity to host two Sensory Pods near Sections 13 and 216 for those who may need a quieter and more secure environment

April is Autism Acceptance & Awareness Month and the Golden Knights will utilize this game to promote the Race for Hope 2025, set for April 12 at Town Square Las Vegas.

VGK MILESTONE WATCH

Jack Eichel – One goal away from 100 goals as a Golden Knight

Noah Hanifin – Three games away from 100 games as a Golden Knight

Reilly Smith – Six points away from 300 points as a Golden Knight

William Karlsson – Seven points away from 400 points as a Golden Knight

CAREER MILESTONE WATCH

Ben Hutton – Two assists away from 100 career assists

Nicolas Roy – Three assists away from 100 career assists

Adin Hill – Six wins away from 100 career wins

VGK SCORING LEADERS

Jack Eichel – 93 points (27G, 66A)

Mark Stone – 67 points (19G, 48A)

Tomas Hertl – 59 points (31G, 28A)

Shea Theodore – 54 points (7G, 47A)

Pavel Dorofeyev – 50 points (33G, 17A)

Ivan Barbashev – 48 points (21G, 27A)

LAST TIME OUT

The Golden Knights earned one point to clinch home ice advantage in the first round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs in a 3-2 shootout loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday night at Ball Arena. William Karlsson and Brayden McNabb scored to give Vegas a 2-0 lead in the second period, but Colorado battled back to tie the game and take the win in the third round of the shootout.

SEASON SERIES

Vegas owns a 1-0-1 mark against Seattle this year as the teams meet for the final time in 2024-25 on Thursday night. The Kraken earned a 4-3 overtime win against the Golden Knights in their first matchup on Nov. 8 at Climate Pledge Arena. Pavel Dorofeyev, Nicolas Roy and Alex Pietrangelo found the back of the net for the Golden Knights as the team picked up a point for the third consecutive game. Vegas controlled the second meeting of the season with a 6-2 win on Dec. 21 at T-Mobile Arena. Six different skaters scored for the Golden Knights as Keegan Kolesar, Brett Howden, Nicolas Hague, William Karlsson, Noah Hanifin and Mark Stone all got on the scoresheet. Stone led the team with three points (1G, 2) while Kolesar (1G, 1A), Howden (1G, 1A) and Jack Eichel (2A) also had multi-point outputs.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

Seattle has been eliminated from postseason contention since March 29 and will miss the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the second year in a row. The Kraken have a 34-39-6 record and 74 points to rank seventh in the Pacific Division. The team’s three-game win streak was halted by the Utah Hockey Club in a 7-1 loss in their last outing on Tuesday night at Delta Center. Jared McCann leads the team in scoring with 59 points (21G, 38A). Chandler Stephenson (13G, 38A) is the only other Seattle player to hit the 50-point mark this season.

WESTERN CONFERENCE PLAYOFF PICTURE

Pacific Division:

x-Vegas Golden Knights – 47-22-9, 103 points

x-Los Angeles Kings – 44-24-9, 97 points

Edmonton Oilers – 45-28-5, 95 points

Central Division:

x-Winnipeg Jets – 53-21-4, 110 points

x-Dallas Stars – 50-22-6, 106 points

x-Colorado Avalanche – 48-27-4, 100 points

Wild Card:

1. Minnesota Wild – 43-29-7, 93 points

2. St. Louis Blues – 43-29-7, 93 points

---

Calgary Flames – 37-27-13, 88 points

Key:

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched Western Conference

p-clinched President's Trophy

A VEGAS VICTORY WOULD…

- Mark the 359th win in franchise history

- Be the 28th home win of the season, one shy of tying the franchise record

- Give the Golden Knights a 12-2-1 all-time record against the Kraken

KEYS TO THE GAME

Record Year at The Fortress: The Golden Knights have had their best season on home since the team’s inaugural season in 2017-18. As Vegas pursues its fourth Pacific Division championship, the opportunity to collect points on home ice is an important one.

No Spoilers: Seattle will be eager to pick up a few moral victories before their season comes to an end. The Golden Knights will look to fend off a team that’s playing for pride to gain two crucial points late in the season.