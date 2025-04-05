Morning Skate Report: April 5, 2025

The Vegas Golden Knights (45-22-8) begin a three-game road trip against the Calgary Flames (36-27-12) on Saturday at 6 p.m. PT at Scotiabank Saddledome.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: Vegas 34

Streaming: KnightTime+

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340

NOTES

The Golden Knights invite all fans to join the watch party of the game at UnCommons that begins at 6 p.m. PT which will feature members of the VGK Cast, giveaways and prizes.

Vegas will play its first game of its 12th back-to-back this season. So far, Vegas is 6-4-1 in game one and 7-4-0 in game two of back-to-back games this season.

The Golden Knights own a 15-4-1 record against the Pacific Division this season.

Vegas' power play ranks first in the NHL at 30.4 percent.

VGK MILESTONE WATCH

Jack Eichel – One goal away from 100 goals as a Golden Knight

Noah Hanifin – Six games away from 100 games as a Golden Knight

William Karlsson – Nine points away from 400 points as a Golden Knight

Reilly Smith – Nine points away from 300 points as a Golden Knight

CAREER MILESTONE WATCH

Nicolas Roy – Three assists away from 100 career assists

Adin Hill – Seven wins away from 100 career wins

VGK SCORING LEADERS

Jack Eichel – 93 points (27G, 66A)

Mark Stone – 66 points (19G, 47A)

Tomas Hertl – 59 points (31G, 28A)

Shea Theodore – 51 points (7G, 44A)

Pavel Dorofeyev – 49 points (32G, 17A)

Ivan Barbashev – 47 points (20G, 27A)

LAST TIME OUT

The Golden Knights fell to the Winnipeg Jets, 4-0, on Thursday night at T-Mobile Arena. Mark Schiefele, Adam Lowry, Colin Miller, and Cole Perfetti each scored in the Jets win over Vegas.

SEASON SERIES

The Golden Knights have won both matchups against the Calgary Flames so far this season. In their first meeting on Oct. 28 at T-Mobile Arena, Vegas shut out Calgary, 5-0, to set a franchise record with its longest season-opening home win streak at seven games. Keegan Kolesar scored twice for his first career multi-goal game, while Alex Pietrangelo, Mark Stone, and Nicolas Roy each added a goal. Cole Schwindt recorded his first NHL multi-point game with two assists. Jack Eichel assisted on Stone’s goal to reach 100 assists as a Golden Knight and become the second-fastest to do so. Adin Hill stopped all 16 shots for his first shutout of the season. In their second matchup on Dec. 29, Vegas blanked Calgary again, 3-0, at T-Mobile Arena. Brett Howden, Victor Olofsson, and Tanner Pearson found the back of the net to put up his 300th career point, while Ilya Samsonov turned away all 31 shots for his first shutout of the season.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

As the Calgary Flames host the Golden Knights for the first time this season, the club posts a record of 36-27-12 and 84 points. After going 7-4-4 in the month of March, Calgary currently sits five points behind the Minnesota Wild (41-28-7, 89 points) for the second wild card position in the Western Conference. The Flames opened April with a 3-1 loss against the Utah Hockey Club on Tuesday night, followed by a 4-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday night to begin a two-game homestand. Nazem Kadri leads the team in scoring with 59 points (31G, 28A), followed closely by Jonathan Huberdeau with 58 points (27G, 31A) and MacKenzie Weegar with 43 points (7G, 36A).

WESTERN CONFERENCE PLAYOFF PICTURE

Pacific Division:

x-Vegas Golden Knights – 45-22-8, 98 points

Los Angeles Kings – 43-23-9, 95 points

Edmonton Oilers – 44-26-5, 93 points

Central Division:

x-Winnipeg Jets – 52-20-4, 108 points

x-Dallas Stars – 50-21-4, 104 points

x-Colorado Avalanche – 47-26-4, 98 points

Wild Card:

St. Louis Blues – 42-28-7, 91 points

Minnesota Wild – 41-29-7, 89 points

Calgary Flames – 36-27-12, 84 points

Vancouver Canucks – 34-28-13, 81 points

Utah Hockey Club – 34-30-12, 80 points

Key:

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched Western Conference

p-clinched President's Trophy

A VEGAS VICTORY WOULD...

- Mark the 357th win in franchise history

- Give the Golden Knights a 16-8-1 all-time record against Calgary

- Give the Golden Knights a 19-13-5 record on the road this season

KEYS TO THE GAME

Regroup & Reset: After Thursday’s night loss, Head Coach Bruce Cassidy focused on the team’s ability to analyze and regroup as a team. The Golden Knights look to start this three-game road trip on the right foot by returning to their identity and setting the tone early against a division rival.

From The Jump: Mark Stone stressed the importance of capitalizing on opportunities and dictating the pace rather than playing from behind. As the final push of the season continues, the Golden Knights will need to come out right from the jump.