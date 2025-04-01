Vegas Golden Knights Sign Forward Trevor Connelly to Three-Year, Entry-Level Contract

VEGAS (April 1, 2025) – Vegas Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon announced today, April 1, that the team has signed forward Trevor Connelly to a three-year, entry-level contract.

Connelly, 19, spent the 2024-25 season at Providence College where he appeared in 23 NCAA games with the Friars. Connelly produced 13 points (4 G, 9 A) as a freshman at Providence and helped his team to a 21-11-5 record and an appearance in the NCAA Tournament before falling to the University of Denver. Prior to his time at Providence, the forward spent two seasons with the Tri-City Storm of the USHL, where he recorded a total of 125 points (55 G, 70 A) in 109 contests. Last year with the Storm, Connelly finished second in scoring in the USHL with 78 points (31 G, 47 A) and was named to the league’s Second All-Star Team.

The native of Tustin, California, has represented the United States at the international stage throughout his young career, most recently in January at the 2025 IIHF U20 World Junior Championships when the Americans won gold. Connelly played in each of USA’s seven games during the event held in Ottawa and registered four points (1 G, 3 A) with a +3 rating. A year prior, Connelly earned a silver medal with USA at the 2024 IIHF U18 World Junior Championships, tallying four goals and five assists in seven games.

The 19-year-old was drafted by the Golden Knights in the first round (19th overall) of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft in Vegas and participated at the team’s Development Camp in July.

