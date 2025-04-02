Existential VGK presented by Las Vegas with Zach Whitecloud

The Existential VGK Questionnaire presented by Las Vegas is a set of questions offered to players, coaches, management and broadcasters. Based loosely on Proust’s Questionnaire it combines hockey and Vegas topics for a unique look into our people. Look for new editions throughout the season.

This edition centers around Zach Whitecloud. Whitecloud signed with the Golden Knights as a free agent out of Bemidji State University and has worked his way up in the organization since signing in 2018. The Brandon, Manitoba native has posted 70 points (21G, 49A) in 314 games with the Golden Knights and has been a mainstay on the Vegas blueline since 2020. Whitecloud scored the game-winning goal in Game 1 of the 2023 Stanley Cup Final as he and the Golden Knights captured the Stanley Cup. The 28-year-old defenseman signed a six-year contract extension with the Golden Knights in 2021.

Chicken Parm or Steak and Potatoes?

Steak and Potatoes

Shoot or Pass?

Shoot

Indoor Rink or Outdoor Rink?

Outdoor rink

Michigan or One-Timer?

One-timer

Toe Curve or Heel Curve?

Toe Curve

Rock, Rap or Country?

Country

Chirp or Scrap?

Chirp

Bike or Jog?

Bike

What player scares you?

Ryan Reaves

Favorite all-time teammate?

Ryan Reaves, Alec Martinez & Nick Holden

Road or Home?

Home

Pickup or Sports Car?

Sports Car

Current player you admire?

Nicolas Hague

Idea of your perfect game?

No minuses, a couple of pluses and a couple of big hits

What about your game do you dislike?

How hard I am on myself

Cosmo or Wynn?

Wynn

Private Jet or Coach?

Private Jet

Piero's or Golden Steer?

Piero's

If you weren't a hockey player, what would you be?

Fireman or Police Officer

Coach or GM?

Coach

Postgame Shake or Postgame Beer?

Postgame Beer

Card game, Binge-Watch or Read?

Binge-Watch

Dangle or Dump In?

Dump in

Forecheck or Backcheck?

Backcheck

350-yard Drive or 50-foot Putt?

350-yard Drive

Fashion Mall or Outlets?

Outlets

Lake Mead or Red Rock?

Lake Mead

Power Play or Penalty Kill?

Penalty Kill

Spittin Chiclets or 32 Thoughts?

32 Thoughts

Text or FaceTime?

FaceTime

Tie or No Tie?

Tie

Socks or Bare Feet with Loafers?

Bare Feet with Loafers

Birthday or Christmas?

Christmas