Existential VGK presented by Las Vegas with Zach Whitecloud

The Existential VGK Questionnaire presented by Las Vegas is a set of questions offered to players, coaches, management and broadcasters. Based loosely on Proust’s Questionnaire it combines hockey and Vegas topics for a unique look into our people. Look for new editions throughout the season.
This edition centers around Zach Whitecloud. Whitecloud signed with the Golden Knights as a free agent out of Bemidji State University and has worked his way up in the organization since signing in 2018. The Brandon, Manitoba native has posted 70 points (21G, 49A) in 314 games with the Golden Knights and has been a mainstay on the Vegas blueline since 2020. Whitecloud scored the game-winning goal in Game 1 of the 2023 Stanley Cup Final as he and the Golden Knights captured the Stanley Cup. The 28-year-old defenseman signed a six-year contract extension with the Golden Knights in 2021.
Chicken Parm or Steak and Potatoes?
Steak and Potatoes
Shoot or Pass?
Shoot
Indoor Rink or Outdoor Rink?
Outdoor rink
Michigan or One-Timer?
One-timer
Toe Curve or Heel Curve?
Toe Curve
Rock, Rap or Country?
Country
Chirp or Scrap?
Chirp
Bike or Jog?
Bike
What player scares you?
Ryan Reaves
Favorite all-time teammate?
Ryan Reaves, Alec Martinez & Nick Holden
Road or Home?
Home
Pickup or Sports Car?
Sports Car
Current player you admire?
Nicolas Hague
Idea of your perfect game?
No minuses, a couple of pluses and a couple of big hits
What about your game do you dislike?
How hard I am on myself
Cosmo or Wynn?
Wynn
Private Jet or Coach?
Private Jet
Piero's or Golden Steer?
Piero's
If you weren't a hockey player, what would you be?
Fireman or Police Officer
Coach or GM?
Coach
Postgame Shake or Postgame Beer?
Postgame Beer
Card game, Binge-Watch or Read?
Binge-Watch
Dangle or Dump In?
Dump in
Forecheck or Backcheck?
Backcheck
350-yard Drive or 50-foot Putt?
350-yard Drive
Fashion Mall or Outlets?
Outlets
Lake Mead or Red Rock?
Lake Mead
Power Play or Penalty Kill?
Penalty Kill
Spittin Chiclets or 32 Thoughts?
32 Thoughts
Text or FaceTime?
FaceTime
Tie or No Tie?
Tie
Socks or Bare Feet with Loafers?
Bare Feet with Loafers
Birthday or Christmas?
Christmas