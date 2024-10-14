Golden Knights Close Season-Opening Homestand with 3-1 Win vs. Anaheim 

TOP PERFORMERS

Keegan Kolesar: Kolesar had two assists in the game for his first two points of the campaign.

Brett Howden: Howden scored for the second time in three games to start the season.

Tomas Hertl: Hertl's first goal of the season stood as the game-winning tally.

Ilya Samsonov: Samsonov made 22 saves to earn the win in his Golden Knights debut.

Jack Eichel: Eichel picked up an assist on Hertl's goal for his league-leading seventh point of the year.

VGK STATS OF THE KNIGHT

The Golden Knights improved to 3-0-0 to start a campaign for the fifth time in franchise history and the third consecutive season (also 7-0-0 in 2023-24 & 3-0-0 in 2022-23). Vegas became the fourth team in NHL history to record season-opening winning streaks of at least three games in three consecutive seasons. The others: the Sharks (4x from 2012-13 — 2015-16), Wild (3x from 2006-07 — 2008-09) and Blackhawks (3x from 1970-71 — 1972-73).

Eichel became the first player in Golden Knights history to post seven points through the team's first three games of a season. With his assist in the third period, he became the second player in franchise history to hold the outright lead in NHL scoring (Mark Stone, Jan. 20, 2021).

ATTENDANCE: 18,027

LOOKING AHEAD

The Golden Knights hit the road for the first time this season as they visit the Washington Capitals on Tuesday at 4 p.m. at Capital One Arena. Tune in on Vegas 34, KnightTime+ and on FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340.