Golden Knights Win Fifth Straight Road Game with 3-2 Win Over Canucks

The Vegas Golden Knights (47-22-8) secured a 3-2 victory over the Vancouver Canucks (35-29-13) on Sunday night at Rogers Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Nils Hoglander gave Vancouver an early 1-0 lead five minutes into the first period. Ivan Barbashev evened the score for Vegas just four minutes later with a backhand tuck to beat Canucks goaltender Kevin Lankinen. Nicolas Roy scored his second goal in four games off a deflection to make the score 2-1 with 6:45 to go in the opening period. Eight minutes into the second, Aatu Raty scored the only goal of the frame for the Canucks to tie the game at two. Victor Olofsson put Vegas back in front with the go-ahead goal late in the third period to secure the 3-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks. Adin Hill turned aside 19-of-21 shots for a .905 save percentage.

TOP PERFORMERS

Ivan Barbashev: Barbashev opened the scoring for Vegas with his 21st goal of the season and career-high 48th point.

Nicolas Roy: Roy tallied his second goal in four games and 13th goal of the season in the victory.

Victor Olofsson: Olofsson scored the game-winning-goal for the Golden Knights.

VGK STATS OF THE KNIGHT

With the assist on Ivan Barbashev’s goal in the first period, Mark Stone reached 48 assists marking the tying for fourth most in a single season by a Golden Knight.

Olofsson led the Golden Knights in shots for two games in a row and has recorded 14 shots in his last two games.

Hill earned his 30th win of the season, placing him at second for most wins in a single season for a Golden Knights goalie.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Golden Knights head to face the Colorado Avalanche for the final time this season on Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m. PT at Ball Arena. Watch the game on ESPN and listen on FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340.