Jack Eichel Named NHL 'Third Star' of the Week

NEW YORK (October 14, 2024) – Utah Hockey Club right wing Dylan Guenther, Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck and Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel have been named the NHL’s “Three Stars” presented by GEICO for the week ending Oct. 13.

THIRD STAR – JACK EICHEL, C, VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

Eichel led the NHL with six assists and seven points in three games (1-6—7) to power the Golden Knights (3-0-0, 6 points) to their third straight 3-0-0 start to the season (7-0-0 in 2023-24 and 3-0-0 in 2022-23). He opened the campaign with four helpers, his second career four-assist performance (also March 31, 2018 at NSH: 0-5—5), in a 8-4 triumph over the Colorado Avalanche Oct. 9. Eichel then posted 1-1—2 in a 4-3 win versus the St. Louis Blues Oct. 11 before assisting on Tomas Hertl’s tiebreaking goal in the third period of a 3-1 victory against the Anaheim Ducks Oct. 13. The 27-year-old Eichel has produced nearly a point per game since being selected with the second overall pick in the 2015 NHL Draft, totaling 212-309—521 in 542 career NHL contests.

