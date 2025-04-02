VGK Announce Ticket On-Sale Information for First-Round Playoff Home Games

VEGAS (April 1, 2025) – The Vegas Golden Knights tonight clinched a berth in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs, the team’s seventh playoff appearance in eight seasons in the National Hockey League, and announced on-sale plans for tickets to the team’s first-round home games. The opponent, dates and times of the series will be determined upon the conclusion of the NHL’s regular season.

Vegas Golden Knights Full Season Ticket Members, as part of their annual membership agreement, automatically retain their season ticket locations for every home playoff game played at T-Mobile Arena. Vegas Golden Knights Season Ticket Members will receive detailed information on first-round playoff ticket pricing, additional first-round ticket purchase options and parking via email from their Membership Services Account Executive in the coming days.

Season Ticket Members in good standing under their member agreements will once again enjoy the “Cheer Now, Pay Later” arrangement whereby members will make their payment at the conclusion of each round for the games played.

Following a series of full and partial member presale opportunities, a limited number of single-game tickets for the first-round playoff series will go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 4 at 10 a.m. PT at vegasgoldenknights.com. Please note that purchases made for any games not played will be refunded within 10-14 business days of the series’ conclusion.

Fans interested in purchasing a season ticket membership for the 2025-26 season are encouraged to contact the Golden Knights Ticketing Team at 702-645-4259. Fans who purchase a membership will receive exclusive benefits, including access and pricing for this year’s playoffs.

There will be five different ticketing categories for Golden Knights home playoff games played at T-Mobile Arena.

VGK Full Season Ticket Members will be automatically enrolled in the “Knights Vow,” which provides the most significant price savings off the single-game ticket price. As part of the Knights Vow program, members will receive tickets electronically via AXS within 12-24 hours of each game played in the round.

Resale through any secondary platform including the VGK Ticket Exchange – the Golden Knights’ exclusive, authorized secondary partner – is not permitted under this option. VGK Full Season Ticket Members may elect to opt out of the Knights Vow in order to have the opportunity to sell their tickets through the VGK Ticket Exchange. Their savings off the single-game ticket price under this option will not be as significant as those who are enrolled in the Knights Vow program. Please note that the VGK Ticket Exchange is the only authorized secondary partner. Resale through other secondary platforms is not permitted. VGK Partial Plan Members & Can’t Wait List Members Partial Plan Members will receive presale access to home playoff games through a full first-round strip or single-game tickets at a discounted price relative to single-game tickets beginning on Thursday, April 3 at 10 a.m. PT.

Please note that partial members will be unable to transfer or re-sell tickets. New 2025-26 Season Ticket Members Fans who have purchased a season ticket membership beginning in the 2025-26 season will receive presale access to home playoff games through a full first-round strip or single-game tickets at a discounted price relative to single-game tickets beginning on Thursday, April 3 at 10 a.m. PT.

Please note that new members will be unable to transfer or re-sell tickets. General Public All Golden Knights fans interested in purchasing single-game tickets will have the opportunity to select from a limited inventory beginning Friday, April 4 at 10 a.m. PT at com.

Please note that single-game buyers will be unable to transfer or re-sell tickets.

Group Tickets & Event Suites

A limited number of event suites and group tickets will also be available in the first round. Local, qualified groups of 10 or more guests will receive savings off single-game ticket pricing in select areas of T-Mobile Arena. Fans can also elevate their postseason gameday experience by hosting groups of 20 to 75 guests in a private luxury suite with all-inclusive food, beer and wine. For more information on group tickets and event suites, click here.

Fans are encouraged to check back for availability prior to each home playoff game at vegasgoldenknights.com and VGKTicketExchange.com. Additional seats may be released from NHL and visiting team holds leading up to each game. Fans can also sign up for last-minute ticket offers via POGO, the team’s text-to-purchase platform, by visiting vgk.pogoseat.com/pass/register

Additional ticket releases are based on availability and are not guaranteed.

Please note that all of the information above pertains to the first round. Should the Golden Knights advance to the second round, the team will release additional ticketing information.

Any questions can be directed to the Vegas Golden Knights Ticketing Team by calling 702-645-4259, emailing [email protected] or by members contacting their personal Account Executive.

