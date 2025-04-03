Morning Skate Report: April 3, 2025

The Vegas Golden Knights (45-21-8) face the league-leading Winnipeg Jets (51-20-4) for the final meeting of the regular season on Thursday at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: Vegas 34

Streaming: KnightTime+

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 | Deportes Vegas 1460

NOTES

Despite falling to the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday, Calgary’s loss to the Utah Hockey Club allowed the Golden Knights to clinch their berth in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. This marks Vegas’ seventh playoff appearance in their eight years of existence and the Golden Knights are the just the fourth team in NHL history to achieve that mark.

Mark Stone played in his 700th career game on Tuesday night.

Since the 4Nations Face-Off break, the Golden Knights own a record of 8-2-0 at home and have outscored their opponents 43-23.

The Golden Knights own a record of 29-9-4 against Western Conference opponents.

With his assist on Tuesday, Kaedan Korczak has reached double-digit points (10) for the first time in his career and has points in three of his last five games.

DONATE LIFE KNIGHT

Tuesday’s game is presented by Nevada Donor Network. Fans will have the opportunity to register as an organ, eye, and tissue donor on Toshiba Plaza ahead of the matchup. Special guests will be honored throughout the night, including living donors, family members of organ donors, recipients, and doctors.

Player-signed specialty jerseys will be available for auction. To participate in the auction, fans are encouraged to visit VGKDonateLife.givesmart.com or text “VGKDonateLife” 76278 to register. The auction will begin at 5:45 p.m. and end at 9 p.m. The auction can be viewed in person behind Sections 11 and 12. A portion of the proceeds will be donated toward the VGK Foundation’s ongoing commitment to encourage organ donation through the Nevada Donor Network.

VGK MILESTONE WATCH

Jack Eichel – One goal away from 100 goals as a Golden Knight

Noah Hanifin – Seven games away from 100 games as a Golden Knight

William Karlsson – Nine points away from 400 points as a Golden Knight

Reilly Smith – Nine points away from 300 points as a Golden Knight

CAREER MILESTONE WATCH

Nicolas Roy – Three assists away from 100 career assists

Adin Hill – Seven wins away from 100 career wins

VGK SCORING LEADERS

Jack Eichel – 93 points (27G, 66A)

Mark Stone – 66 points (19G, 47A)

Tomas Hertl – 59 points (31G, 28A)

Shea Theodore – 51 points (7G, 44A)

Pavel Dorofeyev – 49 points (32G, 17A)

Ivan Barbashev – 47 points (20G, 27A)

LAST TIME OUT

The Golden Knights fell to the Edmonton Oilers, 3-2, on Tuesday evening at T-Mobile Arena. Nicolas Roy scored the only goal of the first period for the Golden Knights. Jake Walman, Leon Draisaitl, and Viktor Arvidsson each scored goals in the second period to give Edmonton a 3-1 lead. Pavel Dorofeyev tallied his team-leading 32nd goal in the final frame, however it wasn’t enough as the Oilers held on for the 3-2 win.

SEASON SERIES

The Golden Knights enter Thursday’s matchup with two wins over the Winnipeg Jets during the regular season. The first matchup between the Western Conference rivals took place on Nov. 29 at T-Mobile Arena, with Vegas coming out with a 4-3 victory. Brett Howden and Ivan Barbashev each scored two goals, and Pavel Dorofeyev and Jack Eichel each tallied two assists in the win. The teams met again on Dec. 12 at Canada Life Centre when the Golden Knights secured the 3-2 overtime win to ultimately take the season series over the Jets. Keegan Kolesar and Victor Olofsson notched a goal in the third period to send the game to overtime, where Barbashev recorded the game-winning-goal to secure the victory for the Golden Knights. Adin Hill earned both wins over the Jets on the season, making 40-of-45 saves in two games.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

As the Winnipeg Jets come into Vegas for the second time this season, they lead the league with a 51-20-4 record and 106 points. The Jets clinched their berth to the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs on March 25, the first Western Conference team to do so, with an overtime win over the Eastern Conference-leading Washington Capitals. Thursday's game is the second game of a three-game trip for the Jets that started with a 4-1 loss to the Kings on Tuesday night in Los Angeles. Cole Perfetti scored the lone goal for the Jets. Kyle Connor leads Winnipeg with 90 points (38G, 52A), followed by Mark Scheifele with 81 points (36G, 45A) and Nikolaj Ehlers with 63 points (24G, 39A). Goaltender Connor Hellebuyck leads the NHL in GAA (2.02), save percentage (.924), and wins (43).

WESTERN CONFERENCE PLAYOFF PICTURE

Pacific Division:

x-Vegas Golden Knights – 45-21-8, 98 points

Los Angeles Kings – 42-23-9, 93 points

Edmonton Oilers – 43-26-5, 91 points

Central Division:

x-Winnipeg Jets – 51-20-4, 106 points

x-Dallas Stars – 49-21-4, 102 points

Colorado Avalanche – 46-26-4, 96 points

Wild Card:

Minnesota Wild – 41-28-7, 89 points

St. Louis Blues – 41-28-7, 89 points

Calgary Flames – 35-28-12, 82 points

Vancouver Canucks – 34-27-13, 81 points

Utah Hockey Club – 34-29-12, 80 points

Anaheim Ducks – 33-33-8, 74 points

Key:

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched Western Conference

p-clinched President's Trophy

A VEGAS VICTORY WOULD...

- Mark the 357th win in franchise history

- Give the Golden Knights a 12-6-2 all-time record against Winnipeg

- Give the Golden Knights a 28-8-3 record at home this season

KEYS TO THE GAME

Home Ice: With Vegas clinching a playoff spot on Tuesday, the fight for home ice advantage is still ongoing. With one of the best home records in the league, the Golden Knights aim to battle to ensure home ice advantage and success for the playoffs.

Limit The Damage: After Tuesday’s loss, Head Coach Bruce Cassidy stated that even though the team had a good first period, the second frame proved costly for the Golden Knights. He said the team needs to have better puck management and make better plays on the breakouts to limit the damage done with opposing goals.