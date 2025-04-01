Morning Skate Report: April 1, 2025

The Vegas Golden Knights (45-20-8) close out their season series against the Edmonton Oilers (42-26-5) on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: Vegas 34

Streaming: KnightTime+

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340

NOTES

Vegas can clinch a berth in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs in any of the three following scenarios:

-The Golden Knights defeat the Edmonton Oilers in any fashion

-The Calgary Flames lose in regulation to the Utah Hockey Club

-The Golden Knights earn one point against the Edmonton Oilers and either Calgary loses to Utah in any fashion or the St. Louis Blues lose to the Detroit Red Wings in regulation

All fans in attendance will receive a gold t-shirt courtesy of A1 Garage Door Service. Shirts will be waiting for fans on each seat at T-Mobile Arena.

The Golden Knights posted a 10-2-2 record in March.

Jack Eichel is on a six-game point streak and has put up 13 points (6G, 7A) during that stretch.

The Golden Knights continue to lead the league with a 30.8 power play percentage.

VGK MILESTONE WATCH

Jack Eichel – One goal away from 100 goals as a Golden Knight

Reilly Smith – Nine points away from 300 points as a Golden Knight

Noah Hanifin – Eight games away from 100 games as a Golden Knight

CAREER MILESTONE WATCH

Mark Stone – One game away from 700 career games

Nicolas Roy – Three assists away from 100 career assists

Adin Hill – Seven wins away from 100 career wins

VGK SCORING LEADERS

Jack Eichel – 93 points (27G, 66A)

Mark Stone – 66 points (19G, 47A)

Tomas Hertl – 59 points (31G, 28A)

Shea Theodore – 51 points (7G, 44A)

Pavel Dorofeyev – 47 points (31G, 16A)

Ivan Barbashev – 47 points (20G, 27A)

LAST TIME OUT

The Golden Knights finished their three-game road trip with a 3-1 win against the Nashville Predators on Saturday night at Bridgestone Arena. Jack Eichel and Reilly Smith scored to dig Vegas out of a 1-0 hole before Brett Howden scored an empty-net goal to seal the win. Smith's goal was the game-winner and marked his first goal since his return to the Golden Knights. Adin Hill stood tall with 23 saves to pick up his 29th win of the season.

SEASON SERIES

Tuesday's matchup is the fourth and final meeting between Edmonton and Vegas in the regular season. The Golden Knights have a 2-1-0 record against the Oilers this year. Noah Hanifin scored two goals in the third period to lift Vegas to a 4-2 win in their first matchup of the season on Nov. 6 at Rogers Place. Eichel and Mark Stone also found the back of the net in the victory. Ivan Barbashev scored the game's only goal in a 1-0 win for the Golden Knights against the Oilers on Dec. 3 at T-Mobile Arena. In their last meeting, Edmonton skated to a 6-3 win against Vegas on Dec. 14 in Edmonton. Barbashev leads the Golden Knights in scoring against the Oilers this season with five points (2G, 3A) in three games. Hanifin (2G, 2A) and Eichel (1G, 3A) each have four points against Edmonton.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

Edmonton enters Tuesday's matchup sitting in third place in the Pacific Division with a 42-26-5 record and 89 points. The Oilers snapped a two-game skid with a 3-2 overtime victory against Calgary on Saturday night at Rogers Place as Leon Draisaitl scored twice in his return to the lineup after a four-game absence. Draisaitl leads the team with 104 points (51G, 53A) and has hit the 100-point mark for the sixth time in his career. Connor McDavid ranks second on the team with 90 points (26G, 64A) while Evan Bouchard leads Edmonton's blueline with 58 points (13G, 45A).

PACIFIC DIVISION STANDINGS

Vegas Golden Knights – 45-20-8, 98 points

Los Angeles Kings – 41-23-9, 91 points

Edmonton Oilers – 42-26-5, 89 points

Calgary Flames – 35-26-12, 82 points

Vancouver Canucks – 34-27-13, 81 points

Anaheim Ducks – 32-33-8, 72 points

Seattle Kraken – 31-38-6, 68 points

San Jose Sharks – 20-44-9, 49 points

A VEGAS VICTORY WOULD...

- Mark the 357th win in franchise history

- Give the Golden Knights a 12-11-3 all-time record against the Oilers

- Give the Golden Knights a 28-7-3 record at home this season

KEYS TO THE GAME

Stay Hot: The Golden Knights are on a six-game win streak, sweeping both their three-game homestand and three-game road trip. Vegas will look to continue that positive momentum in the final nine games of the regular season.

Right Play, Right Time: Head Coach Bruce Cassidy stated that his team was sharp on all ends of the ice in Saturday's win in Nashville. He expects the Golden Knights to stay sharp in all areas of their game as each game becomes increasingly important.