Golden Knights Defeat Seattle Kraken, 2-1; Vegas Hits 105 Points

The Vegas Golden Knights (48-22-9) picked up their 28th win on home ice with a 2-1 victory over the Seattle Kraken (34-40-6) on Thursday night at T-Mobile Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Seven minutes into the first period, Ivan Barbashev gave Vegas a 1-0 lead with the only goal in the opening frame. William Karlsson tallied a goal for the second game in a row to put the Golden Knights up by two goals midway through the second, however Jared McCann cut Vegas’ lead in half with 2:39 remaining in the second period. The third period remained scoreless allowing Vegas to earn the 2-1 victory over the Kraken. Adin Hill finished with 24 saves on 25 shots for his 31st win of the season.

TOP PERFORMERS

William Karlsson: Karlsson has scored in back-to-back games for the second time this season and recorded the game-winning goal.

Ivan Barbashev: Barbashev tallied his second goal in three games.

Brayden McNabb: McNabb led the team with 4 blocked shots and had an assist on Karlsson's goal.

Adin Hill: Hill stopped 24-of-25 shots for a .960 save percentage.

VGK STATS OF THE KNIGHT

Karlsson moved into second most game-winning goals in franchise history with his 24th game-winner as a Golden Knight.

The Golden Knights earned their 28th home win this season, which is the second most in franchise history. Vegas will have a chance to equal the 29 home victories set in 2017-18 on Saturday night.

ATTENDANCE: 17,971

LOOKING AHEAD

The Golden Knights will play their final home game of the regular season and host Fan Appreciation Knight when they take on the Nashville Predators on Saturday at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile. Watch the game on Vegas 34, stream on KnightTime+, or listen live on FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 and Deportes Vegas 1460.