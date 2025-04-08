Morning Skate Report: April 8, 2025

The Vegas Golden Knights (47-22-8) wrap up their three-game road trip with their final matchup against the Colorado Avalanche (47-27-4) on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. PT at Ball Arena.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: ESPN

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340

Pregame Show: Vegas 34, KnightTime+ at 6:00 p.m. PT

Watch Party: The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

NOTES

Ivan Barbashev has a three-game point streak against the Colorado Avalanche, recording six points (3G, 3A) dating back to April 14, 2024.

Adin Hill reached 30 wins on the season with a 3-2 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday. Hill’s 30 wins in a single season is a career-high for the netminder and is the most by a Golden Knights goalie since the 2018-19 season.

With his assist on Sunday, Mark Stone recorded his 48th helper of the season, tying for fourth most in a single campaign by a Golden Knight.

The Golden Knights own a 31-10-4 record against Western Conference teams and a 14-5-3 record against Central Division teams.

VGK MILESTONE WATCH

Jack Eichel – One goal away from 100 goals as a Golden Knight

Noah Hanifin – Four games away from 100 games as a Golden Knight

Reilly Smith – Seven points away from 300 points as a Golden Knight

William Karlsson – Eight points away from 400 points as a Golden Knight

CAREER MILESTONE WATCH

Nicolas Roy – Three assists away from 100 career assists

Adin Hill – Six wins away from 100 career wins

VGK SCORING LEADERS

Jack Eichel – 93 points (27G, 66A)

Mark Stone – 67 points (19G, 48A)

Tomas Hertl – 59 points (31G, 28A)

Shea Theodore – 54 points (7G, 47A)

Pavel Dorofeyev – 50 points (33G, 17A)

Ivan Barbashev – 48 points (21G, 27A)

LAST TIME OUT

The Golden Knights skated to a 3-2 win against the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday night at Rogers Arena. Victor Olofsson’s goal with 3:14 to go in the third period was the difference as Vegas won its second game in a row and fifth consecutive road game. Ivan Barbashev and Nicolas Roy also found the back of the net in the win while Adin Hill hit the 30-win mark in a single season for the first time in his career. Vegas improved to 3-0-0 against Vancouver this season with the final game of the season series set for next Wednesday at Rogers Arena.

SEASON SERIES

The Golden Knights opened the 2024-25 season with their first matchup against the Colorado Avalanche on Oct. 9 at T-Mobile Arena, with Vegas skating to an 8-4 victory. Victor Olofsson, Mark Stone, and Ivan Barbashev each tallied two goals on the night. Zach Whitecloud and Brett Howden registered the final two goals. Jack Eichel (4A) and Barbashev (2G, 2A) each recorded a four-point night while Shea Theodore (3A) and Stone (2G, 1A) tallied a three-point night. Mikko Rantanen recorded a hat trick for the Avalanche however his efforts weren’t enough as Vegas took the opening night matchup. In the second game of the season between the two teams, the Avalanche defeated the Golden Knights in a shootout, 2-1. Pavel Dorofeyev scored the first goal of the game in the second period before Valeri Nichushkin evened the score just 33 seconds later. Nichushkin scored the game-winner in the fifth round of the shootout to give the Avalanche the win, evening the season series.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

The Colorado Avalanche enter Tuesday’s matchup ranked third in the Central Division with a 47-27-4 record and 98 points. The Avalanche secured their spot in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs on April 3, with a 7-3 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets. It is their eighth consecutive postseason visit. The club is coming off a 5-4 loss to the St. Louis Blues on Saturday night. Tuesday’s matchup is one of four games left for Colorado before they conclude their regular season on April 13. Nathan MacKinnon leads the NHL and the Avalanche with 115 points (32G, 83A), followed by NHL-leading blueliner Cale Makar with 91 points (30G, 61A), and recent trade pickup Martin Necas with 81 points (27G, 54A).

WESTERN CONFERENCE PLAYOFF PICTURE

Pacific Division:

x-Vegas Golden Knights – 47-22-8, 102 points

x-Los Angeles Kings – 44-24-9, 97 points

Edmonton Oilers – 44-28-5, 93 points

Central Division:

x-Winnipeg Jets – 53-21-4, 110 points

x-Dallas Stars – 50-22-5, 105 points

x-Colorado Avalanche – 47-27-4, 98 points

Wild Card:

St. Louis Blues – 43-29-7, 93 points

Minnesota Wild – 42-29-7, 91 points

Calgary Flames – 37-27-13, 87 points

Vancouver Canucks – 35-29-13, 83 points

Utah Hockey Club – 35-30-12, 82 points

Key:

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched Western Conference

p-clinched President's Trophy

A VEGAS VICTORY WOULD...

- Mark the 359th win in franchise history

- Give the Golden Knights a 13-13-2 all-time record against the Avalanche

- Give the Golden Knights a 21-13-5 record on the road this season

KEYS TO THE GAME

Rush Game: After Sunday’s win over the Canucks, Head Coach Bruce Cassidy stated that he liked his team’s effort, including the penalty kill and the ability to control the rush game in the defensive zone. He also stated that there is depth in the lineup where each line is good on the rush to get to the front of the net and score greasy goals. Staying on top of the rush game on both ends of the ice is key to keep the Golden Knights ahead of games.

Game In Order: The team strives to keep the momentum going by getting their game in order ahead of playoffs. The fight for top of the Pacific Division continues, and in order to stay in first place, the Golden Knights need to keep playing their game. The team aims to keep their energy high to end the regular season on a solid note.