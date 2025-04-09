Golden Knights Earn a Point in 3-2 Shootout Loss to Avalanche

The Vegas Golden Knights (47-22-9) fell to the Colorado Avalanche (48-27-4), 3-2, in a shootout on Tuesday night at Ball Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

William Karlsson got the Golden Knights on the board first with a shorthanded goal midway through the first period. Brayden McNabb added to the Vegas lead in the opening minute of the second period with an unassisted goal, but tallies from Valeri Nichushkin and Jimmy Vesey sent the game into the third period level at 2-2. Neither team found the back of the net in the third period or overtime and Charlie Coyle netted the only goal in the shootout to grab the win for the Avalanche. Akira Schmid made 34 saves on 36 shots to help Vegas earn a point.

VGK STATS OF THE KNIGHT

Karlsson recorded his 14th career shorthanded goal which ranks first in Golden Knights history. Since 2017-18, Karlsson ranks fourth in the NHL in shorthanded goals behind Sebastian Aho (19 SHG), Blake Coleman (18 SHG) and Anthony Cirelli (17 SHG).

The Golden Knights clinched home ice advantage in the first round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs by securing one points against Colorado. Vegas will have home ice advantage in the first round of the postseason for the fourth time in franchise history.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Golden Knights head home for their final two home games of the regular season as they host the Seattle Kraken for Autism Awareness Knight on Thursday at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. Catch the action on Vegas 34, KnightTime+, FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 and Deportes Vegas 1460.