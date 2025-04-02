Vegas Golden Knights Sign Forward Jackson Hallum to Two-Year, Entry-Level Contract

VEGAS (April 2, 2025) – Vegas Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon announced today, April 2, that the team has signed forward Jackson Hallum to a two-year, entry-level contract.

Hallum, 22, finished his third season playing at the University of Michigan and appeared in 36 NCAA games with the Wolverines during the 2024-25 campaign. Hallum recorded 17 points (8 G, 9 A) as a junior at Michigan and helped his team to an 18-15-3 record. During his tenure as a Wolverine, Hallum appeared in a total of 84 games, owning 42 points (17 G, 25 A) and a +14 rating, and helped Michigan to a Big 10 Conference Championship in the 2022-23 season.

Prior to his time in Ann Arbor, Hallum played two seasons in the USHL split between the Green Bay Gamblers and the Dubuque Fighting Saints, where the forward recorded 82 points (35 G, 47 A) in 77 games. The native of Eagan, Minnesota was drafted by the Golden Knights in the third round (91st overall) of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.

