Lawless: Storylines for VGK Training Camp

For an NHL head coach, the beginning of training camp is like moving into a new house. Bruce Cassidy has a very nice house and a driveway full of expensive furniture. Quite a few pieces from the old residence and some new ones to add to the mix. The next few weeks will determine where the head coach of the Vegas Golden Knights would like to place those furnishings.

An Eichel here, a Stone there, a Pietrangelo over there. A Holtz and an Olofsson, too.

Previous Golden Knights training camps have left very little room for Cassidy to do much shuffling but that’s not the case this season. Bruce is going to have the opportunity to manifest his interior decorating skills.

This upcoming preseason will be steeped in competition with opportunity abound.

The Golden Knights have arguably the best defense corps in the NHL and are as deep down the middle of the ice as any team in the world.

It can be argued the Golden Knights are better at center, on the blueline and in net this season.

What this club looks like on the wings is the biggest question mark heading into its eighth training camp.

Here are some key areas to watch for at VGK training camp:

Running mates for Jack: Jack Eichel is one of the best two-way centers in the game. A point-a-game style center with the ability to shut down the most dangerous players in the game. The last two seasons Eichel has mostly been flanked by Ivan Barbashev and the departed Jonathan Marchessault. Newcomers Victor Olofsson and Alexander Holtz will both be vying for a look on Eichel’s right side and who is to say Cassidy won’t want to put Mark Stone up in that slot. Lots of possibilities are available for the head coach.