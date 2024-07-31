Vegas Golden Knights Head Coach Bruce Cassidy Named to Canada's Staff for 2025 4 Nations Face-Off

VEGAS (July 31, 2024) – The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, July 31, that head coach Bruce Cassidy has been named to Canada’s staff for the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off. The round-robin tournament will feature teams comprised of NHL players from the United States, Canada, Sweden, and Finland. Cassidy will be one of four assistant coaches for Canada working alongside Jon Cooper, head coach of the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Cassidy joins Golden Knights forward Jack Eichel, who was one of the first six players named to USA’s roster, at the event which will take place in Boston and Montreal from February 12-20. NHL All-Star Weekend will not be held in the 2024-25 season.

The native of Ottawa, Ontario owns an overall record of 388-206-70 as a head coach in the NHL, to go with an additional 57 victories in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Golden Knights have qualified for the postseason in each of their two seasons under Cassidy and won the Pacific Division during the 2022-23 campaign when earning their best record in franchise history at 51-22-9. Cassidy earned his name on the Stanley Cup for the first time in his career on June 13, 2023.

Cassidy was named the third head coach in franchise history of the Golden Knights on June 14, 2022. Prior to his time leading Vegas, Cassidy spent six seasons as head coach of the Boston Bruins and two seasons as head coach of the Washington Capitals.

