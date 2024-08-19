Vegas Golden Knights Single-Game Regular-Season Tickets on Sale Tomorrow

Theme Knights, giveaways and more highlight 2024-25 schedule

By Vegas Golden Knights
@GoldenKnights

VEGAS (August 19, 2024) – The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, August 19, that single-game tickets for 2024-25 regular-season home games at T-Mobile Arena will go on sale tomorrow, August 20, at 10 a.m. PT at this link.

In conjunction with tomorrow’s on-sale date, the Vegas Golden Knights have announced the schedule for 2024-25 Theme Knights at T-Mobile Arena, along with select giveaways and special offers available to single-game ticket buyers.

Regular season festivities begin on Opening Knight, Wednesday October 9 against the Colorado Avalanche. Along with the return of the Gold Carpet on Toshiba Plaza before the game, each fan in attendance will receive the fifth and final Limited Edition Collectible Player Pin featuring a player to be revealed prior to Opening Knight. The first four pins will be given out at the team’s preseason home games. Opening Knight, the Gold Carpet and the Road to Puck Drop are presented by Naqvi Injury Law.

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS 2024-25 THEME KNIGHTS

Pride Knight – Saturday, Oct. 5 vs. San Jose (presented by Naqvi Injury Law)
Opening Knight – Wednesday, Oct. 9 vs. Colorado (presented by Naqvi Injury Law)
Nevada Day – Friday, Oct. 25 vs. Ottawa
Noche de LosVGK – Saturday, Nov. 2 vs. Utah (presented by Southwest Medical)
Military Appreciation Knight – Monday, Nov. 11 vs. Carolina
VGK-9 Knight – Sunday, Nov. 17 vs. Washington (presented by The Venetian Resort Las Vegas)
Hockey Fights Cancer Knight – Saturday, Nov. 30 vs. Utah (presented by Optum)
Fire Fighter Appreciation Knight – Thursday, Jan. 2 vs. Philadelphia (presented by Smith’s)
Law Enforcement Appreciation Knight – Saturday, Jan. 4 vs. Buffalo (presented by Martin-Harris Construction)
Healthcare Heroes Knight – Sunday, Jan. 12 vs. Minnesota (presented by UMC)
Asian American and Pacific Islander Knight – Thursday, Jan. 30 vs. Columbus (presented by Zappos.com)
Black History Month Knight – Saturday, Feb. 22 vs. Vancouver (presented by AAA)
Women’s History Month Knight – Friday, March 7 vs. Pittsburgh (presented by Taco Bell)
St. Patrick’s Day – Thursday, March 20 vs. Boston (presented by Findlay Toyota)
Donate Life Knight – Thursday, April 3 vs. Winnipeg (presented by Nevada Donor Network)
Autism Awareness Knight – Thursday, April 10 vs. Seattle (presented by Lee’s Discount Liquor)
Fan Appreciation Knight – Saturday, April 12 vs. Nashville (presented by Southern Nevada Toyota Dealers Association)

Additional details regarding activations surrounding each Theme Knight will be announced in advance of the games.

Several games with tickets going on sale tomorrow will feature giveaways to all fans in attendance:

  • Wednesday, Oct. 9 vs. Colorado – Final Limited Edition Collectible Player Pin
  • Monday, Oct. 28 vs. Calgary – Bobblehead presented by City National Bank
  • Saturday, Nov. 2 vs. Utah – Fringe Rally Towel presented by Optum/Southwest Medical
  • Sunday, Nov. 17 vs. Washington – Bobblehead presented by The Venetian Resort Las Vegas
  • Monday, Dec. 23 vs. Anaheim – Trading Card Set presented by Upper Deck
  • Sunday, Jan. 26 vs. Florida – Trading Card Set presented by Upper Deck
  • Sunday, March 9 vs. Los Angeles – Trading Card Set presented by Upper Deck
  • Thursday, April 3 vs. Winnipeg – Donate Life glowstick presented by Nevada Donor Network

Select games will also feature special ticket offers including discounted ticket options and exclusive merchandise. These offers must be purchased through the select offer links that will be available on this page to qualify for discounts or package inclusions. The Golden Knights announced the first six of those offers, which will be available beginning tomorrow:

  • VGK Pride tank top – Saturday, Oct. 5 vs. San Jose
  • EMO Knight distressed graphic tee – Sunday, Oct. 13 vs. Anaheim
  • Ninth Island Hawaiian shirt – Tuesday, Oct. 22 vs. Los Angeles
  • LosVGK Sugar Skull bobblehead – Saturday, Nov. 2 vs. Utah
  • Golden Zamboni gravy boat – Monday, Nov. 11 vs. Carolina
  • Hockey Fights Cancer knit blanket – Sunday, Nov. 30 vs. Utah
  • Additional special ticket offers will be announced soon on this website.

Full-season memberships, partial-plan memberships, event suites and group tickets for the 2024-25 regular season are all available now. Memberships give fans access to the same seat locations for all 45 home games (full season) or 11 home games (partial plans) at a discounted rate from those of single-game tickets. For more information visit VegasGoldenKnights.com.

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.

