Vegas Golden Knights Single-Game Regular-Season Tickets on Sale Tomorrow

VEGAS (August 19, 2024) – The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, August 19, that single-game tickets for 2024-25 regular-season home games at T-Mobile Arena will go on sale tomorrow, August 20, at 10 a.m. PT at this link.

In conjunction with tomorrow’s on-sale date, the Vegas Golden Knights have announced the schedule for 2024-25 Theme Knights at T-Mobile Arena, along with select giveaways and special offers available to single-game ticket buyers.

Regular season festivities begin on Opening Knight, Wednesday October 9 against the Colorado Avalanche. Along with the return of the Gold Carpet on Toshiba Plaza before the game, each fan in attendance will receive the fifth and final Limited Edition Collectible Player Pin featuring a player to be revealed prior to Opening Knight. The first four pins will be given out at the team’s preseason home games. Opening Knight, the Gold Carpet and the Road to Puck Drop are presented by Naqvi Injury Law.

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS 2024-25 THEME KNIGHTS

Pride Knight – Saturday, Oct. 5 vs. San Jose (presented by Naqvi Injury Law)

Opening Knight – Wednesday, Oct. 9 vs. Colorado (presented by Naqvi Injury Law)

Nevada Day – Friday, Oct. 25 vs. Ottawa

Noche de LosVGK – Saturday, Nov. 2 vs. Utah (presented by Southwest Medical)

Military Appreciation Knight – Monday, Nov. 11 vs. Carolina

VGK-9 Knight – Sunday, Nov. 17 vs. Washington (presented by The Venetian Resort Las Vegas)

Hockey Fights Cancer Knight – Saturday, Nov. 30 vs. Utah (presented by Optum)

Fire Fighter Appreciation Knight – Thursday, Jan. 2 vs. Philadelphia (presented by Smith’s)

Law Enforcement Appreciation Knight – Saturday, Jan. 4 vs. Buffalo (presented by Martin-Harris Construction)

Healthcare Heroes Knight – Sunday, Jan. 12 vs. Minnesota (presented by UMC)

Asian American and Pacific Islander Knight – Thursday, Jan. 30 vs. Columbus (presented by Zappos.com)

Black History Month Knight – Saturday, Feb. 22 vs. Vancouver (presented by AAA)

Women’s History Month Knight – Friday, March 7 vs. Pittsburgh (presented by Taco Bell)

St. Patrick’s Day – Thursday, March 20 vs. Boston (presented by Findlay Toyota)

Donate Life Knight – Thursday, April 3 vs. Winnipeg (presented by Nevada Donor Network)

Autism Awareness Knight – Thursday, April 10 vs. Seattle (presented by Lee’s Discount Liquor)

Fan Appreciation Knight – Saturday, April 12 vs. Nashville (presented by Southern Nevada Toyota Dealers Association)

Additional details regarding activations surrounding each Theme Knight will be announced in advance of the games.