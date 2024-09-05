Lawless: Holtz Ready to Reach Potential with Golden Knights

Alexander Holtz is moving through a hallway of people and everyone he passes gets a smile and a quick comment. Third day on the new job and while the 22-year-old Swede doesn’t know everyone in camp VGK just yet he’s doing his best to become acclimated.

Holtz says Vegas feels like home and he wants to get settled and thrive with the Golden Knights.

Selected seventh overall by the New Jersey Devils in the 2020 draft, Holtz has yet to reach his potential in the NHL. He showed his scoring touch in his first AHL season when he posted 51 points (26G, 25A) in 52 games with the Utica Comets in the 2021-22 season. In his first full NHL season last year, Holtz put up 16 goals and 12 assists in 82 games with the Devils. The scoring ability is there. Consistency is the next step for Holtz, and he plans on finding it in Vegas.

How a young player plays against the best of his peers often tells a story about potential. Holtz slotted in as a top-six forward and a go-to offensive player with Team Sweden during two trips to the IIHF World Junior Championship.

Holtz will have a chance to play with experienced centers in Vegas. Whether he finds a home on a line with Jack Eichel, William Karlsson, Tomas Hertl or Nicolas Roy, the Stockholm native will get the puck in good positions. His job will be to score, and his shot is regarded as his calling card. Holtz and Vegas could prove to be a very good fit.

Holtz took time on Wednesday to chat with us.

Gary Lawless: How did you find out you were traded to Vegas?

Alexander Holtz: I got a call from my agent and the Devils GM during the NHL Draft and then I talked to Kelly McCrimmon as well. That’s how I found out. When I got the news, I was just super excited to come here. I am looking forward for the season to start.

GL: Did you know William Karlsson at all before?

AH: No, I had never met him. The first time we talked was when he texted me after I was traded. We have been texting back and forth during the summer, and it was nice to finally meet him when I arrived here.

GL: So, it’s almost like having a big brother with the team.

AH: Yeah, kind of a little bit. That's always nice. It's always nice to have at least one Swede on the team, so we can speak some Swedish sometimes. It's been a good group of guys since I got in. I'm super excited to get going.

GL: Karlsson always tells me that he likes it when his mom comes over, because she'll do a little Swedish cooking for him. What Swedish food do you miss when you're here?

AH: Of course, I miss Swedish meatballs. I think that's what all Swedish guys miss. They have a little special Christmas food that they probably don't have over here too, so a little bit of that.

GL: What's the special Christmas food?

AH: I don't know. It's hard to describe. I don't know all the names, but we got different kinds of ham and stuff. But yeah, I'm excited for my parents to come over here for Christmas too so they can make some Swedish food again. It's nice to be here.

GL: Why were you excited to come to Vegas?

AH: I feel like this could be a really good opportunity for me. I feel like I have so much potential I haven't been able to showcase yet. I feel like I can unlock it now that I am here. I'm really excited to get going and to showcase my play.

GL: Sixteen goals last year. You also had a really big season in the American League, with 51 points in 52 games. How do you describe yourself as a player?

AH: I would say I'm a very offensive player. I'm a shooter. Of course, that's always been my game, a goal-scorer type. But yeah, throughout the years, I feel like I'm a real good playmaker. I want my 200-foot game to get better and better. I feel like I can take a huge step in that game here too. I think this can be a really good fit.

GL: When did you get to Vegas?

AH: Sunday. I have only been here a couple days, so I'm a little jetlagged.

GL: How do you like the climate?

AH: Oh, I love it. It's awesome. I feel like I’ve always had it in mind to play in a place where it's hot outside. Now to get this opportunity to play here, it's going to be awesome.

GL: When you got to City National Arena for the first time, what did you think?

AH: This setup is awesome. With the facility, you have everything you could ever ask for and more. This is perfect.

GL: There are a bunch of guys here now. Have you met all the guys?

AH: Not everyone, but a lot of the guys are here. Everyone is super welcoming and it’s a really good group of guys. I'm really excited.

GL: What would be a successful season for you?

AH: I always look at the team first. I want to be here and win the Cup like everyone else. Personally, to play my best game and showcase that I can be a really good player in this league. I feel like that is my main goal.

GL: Why do you have such a good shot?

AH: I’ve been working on that my whole life, so I feel like it just comes naturally now.

GL: When did you start playing hockey?

AH: I was probably around six years old when I started playing. I have been skating a lot though, since my brother played when I was younger, and my dad was the hockey coach. I have been on the ice for a very long time. Started playing with teams when I was around six, so It’s been a fun ride.

GL: Would you shoot around the house?

AH: Yeah, I was always shooting around when I was younger. Just shooting outside for hours. We needed to park the car further away, so I didn’t hit the post and break the windows. That was how I grew up. I loved being out there and shooting pucks. I was a little bit in my own bubble sometimes, but it has always been fun.

GL: It's important to have a great shot but you have to get free to shoot it.

AH: I feel like that is something I have naturally a little bit, getting open. That is something that is really good in my game, but I can take another step further and be even better to be a really good goal scorer in this league.

GL: Have you thought of playing with anyone specific?

AH: No, not really. I feel like everyone here is going to be a good linemate.

GL: What do you like to do away from hockey?

AH: In the summer, I love to spend time with family and friends. I love to play and watch tennis. Big soccer fan too. Then I play a bunch of golf as well.

GL: Stockholm, is that where you spend your time?

AH: Yeah, and that is where I was born and raised too. That is where I spend my summers. I love Stockholm. It is a fun place to go back to. We have a little mix of lakes and oceans. You have a little bit of everything that you are asking for.

GL: What do you like about tennis?

AH: It's such an intense and fast sport. It's super fun to watch. I feel like soccer can kind of get a little boring sometimes because it is so long. Tennis is very entertaining and watching the US Open right now has been super fun.

GL: Who was your favorite Swedish hockey player when growing up?

AH: I didn't really watch him that much, but Mats Sundin. I grew up watching his highlights and documentaries. He’s probably been my favorite player growing up because he also played for the same hometown team as me.

GL: Are there dialects of your language, or is it all the same?

AH: Oh, there are dialects. The south is a little different from the north too. They usually say that north is where they talk a little bit slower, and the south is a little bit faster. Sometimes in the south you can’t really hear what they are saying. So, that is a little bit different.

GL: What do you like about the NHL?

AH: That's a good question. It's always been my dream to play in the NHL, it is where you always imagine yourself being. It’s just like being around the rink every day. It’s very fortunate to do what you love for a living. Being in the NHL and being able to travel to different cities, see all the cities, go to fun restaurants with the guys. I love that. Playing in packed full arenas, that's awesome too. It’s the best experience.

GL: What is your favorite kind of food?

AH: I like a lot of different food. I’m very big on Asian fusion. I love that kind of food. I also love steaks, Mexican food, and sushi.

GL: When you used to come to Vegas as a visitor, where did you like to go to eat?

AH: It seems like we always played Vegas in the second of a back-to-back, so we never really had time to go out anywhere. I think we went to Catch last year if I remember right.

GL: Are you excited to play at T-Mobile Arena in front of the fans?

AH: Yeah, super excited. I was actually thinking about it last year when I was here. We played Vegas after we played Arizona. I said to myself, this is probably the best road environment in the NHL. Playing here is going to be awesome. I’m super excited.