Morning Skate Report: April 12, 2025

The Vegas Golden Knights (48-22-9) will play their final regular season home game as they host the Nashville Predators (29-42-8) on Saturday at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: Scripps Sports (Vegas 34 in Vegas; full network)

Streaming: KnightTime+

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 | Deportes Vegas 1460

NOTES

Vegas will play in its final home game for the 2024-25 regular season. The club owns a 28-9-3 record and 59 points at home this season, one shy from tying a franchise-best of 60 points, which was set in the 2017-18 season.

The Golden Knights have a 18-4-1 record against the Pacific Division and are 32-10-5 against Western Conference opponents this season.

William Karlsson has notched three points (2G, 1A) in his last five games. During that span he has scored in back-to-back games including his 14th game-winning goal with Vegas, the second-most in club history.

Brayden McNabb ranks second in the NHL with a +39 rating.

FAN APPRECIATION KNIGHTThe Golden Knights organization will salute its fans all game long on Saturday night. The game is presented by the Southern Nevada Toyota Dealers Association. Fans can enjoy giveaways and other surprises throughout the game, including a spin-the-wheel prize opportunity on the concourse. Concessions specials are available including a $5 hot dog, $4 popcorn bucket and $3 fountain soda (available at Neon Eats at Sections 9, 12, 208 and 221; Golden Road at Section 5; and Kona Big Wave at Section 17; while supplies last). In-arena retail locations will feature three special items of the game (novelty, headware and apparel), a $15 Fan Appreciation T-shirt and a free mystery puck with purchase of $75 or more. Following Saturday’s game, the Golden Knights will hold their annual regular season awards ceremony, along with the “Jerseys Off Our Backs” event presented by Circa Sports. Players will present their game-worn jerseys to select fans in attendance.

VGK MILESTONE WATCHJack Eichel – One goal away from 100 goals as a Golden Knight

Noah Hanifin – Two games away from 100 games as a Golden Knight

Reilly Smith – Five points away from 300 points as a Golden Knight

William Karlsson – Six points away from 400 points as a Golden Knight

CAREER MILESTONE WATCH

Ben Hutton – Two assists away from 100 career assists

Nicolas Roy – Three assists away from 100 career assists

Adin Hill – Five wins away from 100 career wins

VGK SCORING LEADERS

Jack Eichel – 93 points (27G, 66A)

Mark Stone – 67 points (19G, 48A)

Tomas Hertl – 59 points (31G, 28A)

Shea Theodore – 54 points (7G, 47A)

Pavel Dorofeyev – 50 points (33G, 17A)

Ivan Barbashev – 49 points (22G, 27A)

LAST TIME OUTThe Golden Knights edged out the Seattle Kraken, 2-1, on Thursday night at T-Mobile Arena in their final clash of the season. Ivan Barbashev opened the scoring with his 22nd goal of the season to get the Golden Knights on the board first. William Karlsson scored for the second consecutive game to secure a 2-0 lead. The Kraken eventually answered to make it 2-1 but wasn’t enough as Vegas secured the victory. Adin Hill put up his 31st win after making 24 saves.

SEASON SERIESThe Golden Knights have a record of 1-1-0 against the Nashville Predators this season. In the first meeting between the two clubs on Jan. 14 at Bridgestone Arena, Nashville skated away with a 5-3 victory despite Pavel Dorofeyev's first career hat trick. On March 29 at Bridgestone Arena, Jack Eichel (1G, 1A), Reilly Smith (1G), and Brett Howden (1G) each netted a goal to help the Golden Knights earn a 3-1 victory and to even up the series. Smith scored his first goal since his return to the Golden Knights to help the team extend its win streak to six games and tie a season-high. Shea Theodore had two assists in the victory to post consecutive 50-point campaigns and become the first Golden Knights defenseman to do so. Adin Hill stopped 23-of-24 shots from the Predators to help the club sweep a three-game road trip.

OPPOSITION UPDATEThe Nashville Predators are coming into Saturday’s meeting with a 29-42-8 record and 66 points to rank seventh in the Central Division. Nashville has been officially eliminated from playoff contention since March 27 after reaching the postseason in 2023-24. After a six-game skid, Nashville has won two games in a row including a 7-6 overtime win against the New York Islanders on Tuesday and a 4-3 shootout victory against the Utah Hockey Club on Thursday night in Salt Lake City. Filip Forsberg leads the team with 73 points (31G, 42A), followed by Jonathan Marchessault with 53 points (19G, 34A) and Steven Stamkos with 52 points (27G,25A)

WESTERN CONFERENCE PLAYOFF PICTURE

Pacific Division:

x-Vegas Golden Knights – 48-22-9, 105 points

x-Los Angeles Kings – 45-24-9, 99 points

x-Edmonton Oilers – 46-28-5, 97 points

Central Division:

x-Winnipeg Jets – 54-21-4, 112 points

x-Dallas Stars – 50-23-6, 106 points

x-Colorado Avalanche – 48-28-4, 100 points

Wild Card:

1. Minnesota Wild – 43-30-7, 93 points

2. St. Louis Blues – 43-30-7, 93 points

---

Calgary Flames – 38-27-14, 90 points

Key:

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched Western Conference

p-clinched President's Trophy

A VEGAS VICTORY WOULD…- Mark the 360th win in franchise history

- Be the 29th home win of the season, tying the franchise record

- Give the Golden Knights a 12-7-2 all-time record against the Predators

KEYS TO THE GAME

One Last Show At Home: Vegas has posted a 28-9-3 record so far at home which is the second-best in franchise history. The team has already locked in home ice for the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs but Saturday's regular-season home finale offers a final chance to put on a show for the home crowd.

Team Mentality: The Golden Knights understand the importance of secuting the Pacific Division title and will look to lock up the top spot on Saturday. Head Coach Bruce Cassidy said he wants to see the team play with purpose and stick to winning habits.