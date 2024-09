Vegas Golden Knights Announce Roster and Schedule for Training Camp presented by Core Hydration

VEGAS (September 17, 2024) – Vegas Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon announced today, September 17, the official roster and schedule for the team’s 2024 Training Camp presented by Core Hydration. The roster features 63 players comprised of 36 forwards, 21 defensemen and six goaltenders. Practices during training camp will be at City National Arena and are open to the public unless noted otherwise.

Vegas will take the ice for their first practice on Thursday, September 19. Preseason play officially begins on Sunday, September 22 when the Golden Knights travel to San Jose to face the Sharks at 5 p.m. PT. Vegas’ first home game of the preseason comes on Wednesday, September 25 when Los Angeles visits T-Mobile Arena, with puck drop scheduled for 7 p.m. PT. Tickets for the team’s four home games during the preseason can be found here.

The full roster and schedule for training camp is below and subject to change.

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS 2024 TRAINING CAMP ROSTER

FORWARDS (36): Zach Aston-Reese, Ivan Barbashev, Braeden Bowman, Jakub Brabenec, Brendan Brisson, Cal Burke, Mathieu Cataford, Grigori Denisenko, Pavel Dorofeyev, Jack Eichel, Ben Hemmerling, Tomas Hertl, Alexander Holtz, Brett Howden, Mikael Huchette, Bear Hughes, Jett Jones, William Karlsson, Keegan Kolesar, Tanner Laczynski, Jacob Mathieu, Riley McKay, Mitch McLain, Mason Morelli, Victor Olofsson, Tanner Pearson, Simon Pinard, Gage Quinney, Jonas Rondbjerg, Nicolas Roy, Matyas Sapovaliv, Shane Smith, Sloan Stanick, Mark Stone, Kai Uchacz, Tuomas Uronen

DEFENSEMEN (21): Jake Bischoff, Daniil Chayka, Artur Cholach, Lukas Cormier, Joe Fleming, Mason Geertsen, Robert Hagg, Nicolas Hague, Noah Hanifin, Brandon Hickey, Ben Hutton, Viliam Kmec, Kaedan Korczak, Mazden Leslie, Samuel Mayer, Dysin Mayo, Brayden McNabb, Alex Pietrangelo, Christoffer Sedoff, Shea Theodore, Zach Whitecloud

GOALTENDERS (6): Adin Hill, Carl Lindbom, Ilya Samsonov, Isaiah Saville, Akira Schmid, Jesper Vikman

NUMERICAL ROSTER:

2 Zach Whitecloud Defenseman

3 Brayden McNabb Defenseman

4 Mason Geertsen Defenseman

5 Daniil Chayka Defenseman

6 Kaedan Korczak Defenseman

7 Alex Pietrangelo Defenseman

8 Mathieu Cataford Forward

9 Jack Eichel Forward

10 Nicolas Roy Forward

11 Mason Morelli Forward

12 Jakub Brabenec Forward

14 Nicolas Hague Defenseman

15 Noah Hanifin Defenseman

16 Pavel Dorofeyev Forward

17 Ben Hutton Defenseman

18 Robert Hagg Defenseman

19 Brendan Brisson Forward

20 Zach Aston-Reese Forward

21 Brett Howden Forward

25 Matyas Sapovaliv Forward

26 Alexander Holtz Forward

27 Shea Theodore Defenseman

28 Tanner Laczynski Forward

30 Carl Lindbom Goaltender

31 Isaiah Saville Goaltender

32 Jesper Vikman Goaltender

33 Adin Hill Goaltender

35 Ilya Samsonov Goaltender

37 Tuomas Uronen Forward

40 Akira Schmid Goaltender

41 Brandon Hickey Defenseman

42 Braeden Bowman Forward

43 Mazden Leslie Defenseman

44 Christoffer Sedoff Defenseman

45 Jake Bischoff Defenseman

46 Jonas Rondbjerg Forward

47 Grigori Denisenko Forward

48 Tomas Hertl Forward

49 Ivan Barbashev Forward

50 Joe Fleming Defenseman

51 Lukas Cormier Defenseman

52 Artur Cholach Defenseman

53 Simon Pinard Forward

55 Keegan Kolesar Forward

60 Bear Hughes Forward

61 Mark Stone Forward

63 Ben Hemmerling Forward

65 Dysin Mayo Defenseman

68 Cal Burke Forward

70 Tanner Pearson Forward

71 William Karlsson Forward

72 Gage Quinney Forward

74 Shane Smith Forward

75 Mitch McLain Forward

77 Kai Uchacz Forward

79 Viliam Kmec Defenseman

89 Riley McKay Forward

91 Jett Jones Forward

92 Sloan Stanick Forward

95 Victor Olofsson Forward

96 Samuel Mayer Defenseman

97 Jacob Mathieu Forward

98 Mikael Huchette Forward

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS 2024 TRAINING CAMP SCHEDULE

Thursday, September 19

-Team Vegas practice, 9 a.m. PT (City National Arena)

-Team Golden practice, 11:30 a.m. PT (City National Arena)

-Team Knights practice, 2 p.m. PT (City National Arena)

Friday, September 20

-Team Golden practice, 9 a.m. PT (City National Arena)

-Team Knights practice, 11:30 a.m. PT (City National Arena)

-Team Vegas practice, 2 p.m. PT (City National Arena)

Saturday, September 21

-Team Knights practice, 9 a.m. PT (City National Arena)

-Team Vegas practice, 11:30 a.m. PT (City National Arena)

-Team Golden practice, 2 p.m. PT (City National Arena)

Sunday, September 22

-Golden Knights at San Jose Sharks, 5 p.m. PT (SAP Center)

Monday, September 23

DAY OFF

Tuesday, September 24

-Team A practice, 10 a.m. PT (City National Arena)

-Team B practice, 12 p.m. PT (City National Arena)

Wednesday, September 25

-Morning skate, 11 a.m. PT (City National Arena)

-Golden Knights vs. Los Angeles Kings, 7 p.m. PT (T-Mobile Arena)

Thursday, September 26

-Team A practice, 10 a.m. PT (City National Arena)

-Team B practice, 12 p.m. PT (City National Arena)

Friday, September 27

-Morning skate, 11 a.m. PT (City National Arena)

-Golden Knights vs. Utah Hockey Club, 7 p.m. PT (T-Mobile Arena)

Saturday, September 28

DAY OFF

Sunday, September 29

DAY OFF

Monday, September 30

-Practice, 2:30 p.m. PT (City National Arena)

Tuesday, October 1

-Morning skate, 10:15 a.m. PT (City National Arena - closed to members of the public)

-Golden Knights at Colorado Avalanche, 6 p.m. PT (Ball Arena)

Wednesday, October 2

-Team A practice, 9:30 a.m. PT (City National Arena)

-Team B practice, 11 a.m. PT (City National Arena)

Thursday, October 3

-Morning skate, 11 a.m. PT (City National Arena)

-Golden Knights vs. Colorado Avalanche, 7 p.m. PT (T-Mobile Arena)

Friday, October 4

-Practice, 11:30 a.m. PT (City National Arena)

Saturday, October 5

-Morning skate, 11 a.m. PT (City National Arena)

-Golden Knights vs. San Jose Sharks, 7 p.m. PT (T-Mobile Arena)

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.