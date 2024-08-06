Vegas Golden Knights Single-Game Preseason Tickets On Sale Now

VEGAS (August 6, 2024) – The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, August 6, that single-game tickets for 2024-25 preseason home games at T-Mobile Arena are on sale now and available at this link. The Vegas Golden Knights 2024-25 preseason and the “Road to Puck Drop” are presented by Naqvi Injury Law.

Fans attending T-Mobile Arena during the preseason will receive a Limited-Edition Collectible Player Pin at each of the four home games. Players featured on the giveaway set include defenseman Noah Hanifin, goaltender Adin Hill, forward William Karlsson and forward Tomas Hertl. To complete the set, a fifth and final player pin will be given away at the team’s first home game of the regular season.

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS 2024-25 PRESEASON HOME GAMES

2024-25 Preseason and the “Road to Puck Drop” are presented by Naqvi Injury Law

Wednesday, Sept. 25 vs. Los Angeles – Noah Hanifin pin giveaway presented by Deportes Vegas 1460 AM

Friday, Sept. 27 vs. Utah – Adin Hill pin giveaway presented by FOX Sports Radio 98.9 FM

Thursday, Oct. 3 vs. Colorado – William Karlsson pin giveaway

Saturday, Oct. 5 vs. San Jose – Tomas Hertl pin giveaway

Full-season memberships, partial-plan memberships, event suites and group tickets for the 2024-25 regular season are all available now. Memberships give fans access to the same seat locations for all 45 home games (full season) or 11 home games (partial plans) at a discounted rate from those of single-game tickets. For more information visit VegasGoldenKnights.com.

Single-game tickets for the 2024-25 regular season will go on sale Tuesday, August 20 at 10 a.m. PT.

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.