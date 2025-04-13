Vegas Clinches Fourth Pacific Division Title as Golden Knights Defeat Nashville, 5-3

Golden Knights earn second win in a row to claim top spot in the Pacific

VGK2425_PacificChamps-1920x1080
By Amber Dammeir

The Vegas Golden Knights (49-22-9) concluded their regular season home schedule and clinched the top spot in the Pacific Division as they earned a 5-3 victory over the Nashville Predators (29-43-8) on Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWN
The Predators took a 1-0 lead 8:11 in the opening period and carried the lead into the intermission. In the middle frame, Brett Howden continued his career-high season as he tallied his 23rd goal to even up the score, 1-1. Moments later, Nicolas Roy chipped one in from the top of the crease to give Vegas the lead. Alexander Holtz made it 3-1 with his fourth goal of the season midway through the middle frame. In the final period, Nashville pulled even on goals from Jonathan Marchessault and Marc Del Gaizo, but with just two minutes left in the game, Noah Hanifin scored on a one-timer to give Vegas’ the 4-3 advantage. In the final two seconds, Ivan Barbashev secured the 5-3 win with an empty-net goal.

TOP PERFORMERS
Reilly Smith:\ Smith tallied two assists in the win and has notched six points (2G, 4A) in his last five games.

Brett Howden: Howden collected two points (1G, 1A) with his ninth multi-point game of the season.

Nicolas Roy: Roy concluded the night with two points (1G, 1A) in the win.

Noah Hanifin: Hanifin recorded his 10th goal of the season to secure Vegas' regulation win.

VGK STATS OF THE KNIGHT
The Golden Knights became the second NHL expansion-era team to win at least four division titles in their first eight seasons, joining the Oilers (who had six from 1979-80 to 1986-87).

Shea Theodore recorded his 55th point of the season (7G, 48A) in the season to record the most points in a single season by a Golden Knight defenseman.

Hanifin became the fourth Golden Knights defenseman to record a double-digit goal total in a season.

Vegas concludes its home regular season with a 29-9-3 record, tying a franchise best.

ATTENDANCE: 18,338

LOOKING AHEAD
The Golden Knights will face off against the Calgary Flames on Tuesday at 6 p.m. PT at Scotiabank Saddledome to begin their final road trip of the season. Catch the game on Vegas 34, stream on KnightTime+, or listen live on FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340.

