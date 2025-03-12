Existential VGK presented by Las Vegas with Brayden McNabb

The Existential VGK Questionnaire presented by Las Vegas is a set of questions offered to players, coaches, management and broadcasters. Based loosely on Proust’s Questionnaire it combines hockey and Vegas topics for a unique look into our people. Look for new editions on Wednesday’s during the season.
This edition centers around Brayden McNabb. An original Golden Knight, McNabb is in his eighth season on the Vegas blueline. He is the all-time leader in games played for the Golden Knights and he signed a three-year contract extension with the team to remain in Southern Nevada through the 2027-28 season. With a Stanley Cup win under his belt, McNabb continues to play the role of the stay-at-home defenseman for the Golden Knights as he's consistently at the top of the team's chart in ice time and blocked shots.
Chicken Parm or Steak and Potatoes?
Steak and Potatoes
Shoot or Pass?
Pass
Indoor Rink or Outdoor Rink?
Outdoor rink
Michigan or One-Timer?
One-timer
Toe Curve or Heel Curve?
Both
Rock, Rap or Country?
Rock
Chirp or Scrap?
Scrap
Bike or Jog?
Bike
What player scares you?
I don't know
Favorite all-time teammate?
Too many to say
Road or Home?
Home
Pickup or Sports Car?
Pickup
Current player you admire?
Sidney Crosby
Idea of your perfect game?
No shots on net for the other team
What about your game do you dislike?
My foot speed
Cosmo or Wynn?
Wynn
Private Jet or Coach?
Depends on who is paying
Piero's or Golden Steer?
Piero's
If you weren't a hockey player, what would you be?
Farmer
Coach or GM?
Coach
Postgame Shake or Postgame Beer?
Both
Card game, Binge-Watch or Read?
Card game
Dangle or Dump In?
Dump in
Forecheck or Backcheck?
Forecheck
350-yard Drive or 50-foot Putt?
350-yard Drive
Fashion Mall or Outlets?
Neither
Lake Mead or Red Rock?
Red Rock
Power Play or Penalty Kill?
Penalty Kill
Spittin Chiclets or 32 Thoughts?
Spittin Chiclets
Text or FaceTime?
Text
Tie or No Tie?
No Tie
Socks or Bare Feet with Loafers?
Socks
Birthday or Christmas?
Christmas