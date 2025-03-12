Existential VGK presented by Las Vegas with Brayden McNabb

By Gary Lawless
The Existential VGK Questionnaire presented by Las Vegas is a set of questions offered to players, coaches, management and broadcasters. Based loosely on Proust’s Questionnaire it combines hockey and Vegas topics for a unique look into our people. Look for new editions on Wednesday’s during the season.

This edition centers around Brayden McNabb. An original Golden Knight, McNabb is in his eighth season on the Vegas blueline. He is the all-time leader in games played for the Golden Knights and he signed a three-year contract extension with the team to remain in Southern Nevada through the 2027-28 season. With a Stanley Cup win under his belt, McNabb continues to play the role of the stay-at-home defenseman for the Golden Knights as he's consistently at the top of the team's chart in ice time and blocked shots.

Chicken Parm or Steak and Potatoes?

Steak and Potatoes

Shoot or Pass?

Pass

Indoor Rink or Outdoor Rink?

Outdoor rink

Michigan or One-Timer?

One-timer

Toe Curve or Heel Curve?

Both

Rock, Rap or Country?

Rock

Chirp or Scrap?

Scrap

Bike or Jog?

Bike

What player scares you?

I don't know

Favorite all-time teammate?

Too many to say

Road or Home?

Home

Pickup or Sports Car?

Pickup

Current player you admire?

Sidney Crosby

Idea of your perfect game?

No shots on net for the other team

What about your game do you dislike?

My foot speed

Cosmo or Wynn?

Wynn

Private Jet or Coach?

Depends on who is paying

Piero's or Golden Steer?

Piero's

If you weren't a hockey player, what would you be?

Farmer

Coach or GM?

Coach

Postgame Shake or Postgame Beer?

Both

Card game, Binge-Watch or Read?

Card game

Dangle or Dump In?

Dump in

Forecheck or Backcheck?

Forecheck

350-yard Drive or 50-foot Putt?

350-yard Drive

Fashion Mall or Outlets?

Neither

Lake Mead or Red Rock?

Red Rock

Power Play or Penalty Kill?

Penalty Kill

Spittin Chiclets or 32 Thoughts?

Spittin Chiclets

Text or FaceTime?

Text

Tie or No Tie?

No Tie

Socks or Bare Feet with Loafers?

Socks

Birthday or Christmas?

Christmas

