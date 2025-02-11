Existential VGK presented by Las Vegas with Shea Theodore

The Existential VGK Questionnaire is a set of questions offered to players, coaches, management and broadcasters. Based loosely on Proust’s Questionnaire it combines hockey and Vegas topics for a unique look into our people. Look for new editions on Wednesday’s during the season.

This edition centers around Shea Theodore. The defenseman came to the organization through a trade during the 2017 Expansion Draft and has blossomed with the Vegas Golden Knights. He's been a mainstay on the Vegas blueline since the team's inaugural season and is the highest-scoring defenseman in the team's history. Theodore's contributions in 2023 helped the team win the Stanley Cup and he signed a seven-year contract extension this season to stay in Vegas long-term.

Chicken Parm or Steak and Potatoes?

Chicken Parm

Shoot or Pass?

Pass

Indoor Rink or Outdoor Rink?

Outdoor rink

Michigan or One-Timer?

One-timer

Toe Curve or Heel Curve?

Toe Curve

Rock, Rap or Country?

Country

Chirp or Scrap?

Chirp

Bike or Jog?

Bike

What player scares you?

Alex Pietrangelo

Favorite all-time teammate?

Marc-Andre Fleury

Road or Home?

Home

Pickup or Sports Car?

Pickup

Current player you admire?

Jack Eichel

Idea of your perfect game?

Good corsi

What about your game do you dislike?

Physicality

Cosmo or Wynn?

Wynn

Private Jet or Coach?

Private Jet

Piero's or Golden Steer?

Piero's

If you weren't a hockey player, what would you be?

Electrician

Coach or GM?

GM

Postgame Shake or Postgame Beer?

Postgame Shake

Card game, Binge-Watch or Read?

Binge-Watch

Dangle or Dump In?

Dangle

Forecheck or Backcheck?

Forecheck

350-yard Drive or 50-foot Putt?

50-foot putt

Fashion Mall or Outlets?

Fashion Mall

Lake Mead or Red Rock?

Lake Mead

Power Play or Penalty Kill?

Power Play

Spittin Chiclets or 32 Thoughts?

32 Thoughts

Text or FaceTime?

FaceTime

Tie or No Tie?

Tie

Socks or Bare Feet with Loafers?

Bare Feet

Birthday or Christmas?

Christmas