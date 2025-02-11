Existential VGK presented by Las Vegas with Shea Theodore

The Existential VGK Questionnaire is a set of questions offered to players, coaches, management and broadcasters. Based loosely on Proust’s Questionnaire it combines hockey and Vegas topics for a unique look into our people. Look for new editions on Wednesday’s during the season.
This edition centers around Shea Theodore. The defenseman came to the organization through a trade during the 2017 Expansion Draft and has blossomed with the Vegas Golden Knights. He's been a mainstay on the Vegas blueline since the team's inaugural season and is the highest-scoring defenseman in the team's history. Theodore's contributions in 2023 helped the team win the Stanley Cup and he signed a seven-year contract extension this season to stay in Vegas long-term.
Chicken Parm or Steak and Potatoes?
Chicken Parm
Shoot or Pass?
Pass
Indoor Rink or Outdoor Rink?
Outdoor rink
Michigan or One-Timer?
One-timer
Toe Curve or Heel Curve?
Toe Curve
Rock, Rap or Country?
Country
Chirp or Scrap?
Chirp
Bike or Jog?
Bike
What player scares you?
Alex Pietrangelo
Favorite all-time teammate?
Marc-Andre Fleury
Road or Home?
Home
Pickup or Sports Car?
Pickup
Current player you admire?
Jack Eichel
Idea of your perfect game?
Good corsi
What about your game do you dislike?
Physicality
Cosmo or Wynn?
Wynn
Private Jet or Coach?
Private Jet
Piero's or Golden Steer?
Piero's
If you weren't a hockey player, what would you be?
Electrician
Coach or GM?
GM
Postgame Shake or Postgame Beer?
Postgame Shake
Card game, Binge-Watch or Read?
Binge-Watch
Dangle or Dump In?
Dangle
Forecheck or Backcheck?
Forecheck
350-yard Drive or 50-foot Putt?
50-foot putt
Fashion Mall or Outlets?
Fashion Mall
Lake Mead or Red Rock?
Lake Mead
Power Play or Penalty Kill?
Power Play
Spittin Chiclets or 32 Thoughts?
32 Thoughts
Text or FaceTime?
FaceTime
Tie or No Tie?
Tie
Socks or Bare Feet with Loafers?
Bare Feet
Birthday or Christmas?
Christmas