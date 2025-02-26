Existential VGK presented by Las Vegas with Jack Eichel

The Existential VGK Questionnaire presented by Las Vegas is a set of questions offered to players, coaches, management and broadcasters. Based loosely on Proust’s Questionnaire it combines hockey and Vegas topics for a unique look into our people. Look for new editions on Wednesday’s during the season.
This edition centers around Jack Eichel. The forward joined the Golden Knights during the 2021-22 season and became a Stanley Cup Champion in 2023. Eichel leads the Golden Knights in scoring this season with 69 points (19G, 50A) and represented Team USA at the 4Nations Face-Off. The North Chelmsford, Mass. native has become a fan favorite in Las Vegas for his high-end skill, defensive prowess and fun personality off the ice.
Chicken Parm or Steak and Potatoes?
Steak and Potatoes
Shoot or Pass?
Pass
Indoor Rink or Outdoor Rink?
Outdoor rink
Michigan or One-Timer?
One-timer
Toe Curve or Heel Curve?
Toe Curve
Rock, Rap or Country?
All of them
Chirp or Scrap?
Chirp
Bike or Jog?
Bike
What player scares you?
No one
Favorite all-time teammate?
Zach Bogosian
Road or Home?
Home
Pickup or Sports Car?
Sports Car
Current player you admire?
Nikita Kucherov
Idea of your perfect game?
A win
What about your game do you dislike?
A lot of things
Cosmo or Wynn?
Wynn
Private Jet or Coach?
Private Jet
Piero's or Golden Steer?
Piero's
If you weren't a hockey player, what would you be?
Nothing
Coach or GM?
GM
Postgame Shake or Postgame Beer?
Postgame Beer
Card game, Binge-Watch or Read?
Card game
Dangle or Dump In?
Dangle
Forecheck or Backcheck?
Backcheck
350-yard Drive or 50-foot Putt?
350-yard Drive
Fashion Mall or Outlets?
Fashion Mall
Lake Mead or Red Rock?
They are both great
Power Play or Penalty Kill?
Power Play
Spittin Chiclets or 32 Thoughts?
They are both great but probably Spittin Chiclets
Text or FaceTime?
Text
Tie or No Tie?
Tie
Socks or Bare Feet with Loafers?
Bare Feet
Birthday or Christmas?
Christmas