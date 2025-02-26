Existential VGK presented by Las Vegas with Jack Eichel

The Existential VGK questionnaire is presented by Las Vegas

By Gary Lawless
The Existential VGK Questionnaire presented by Las Vegas is a set of questions offered to players, coaches, management and broadcasters. Based loosely on Proust’s Questionnaire it combines hockey and Vegas topics for a unique look into our people. Look for new editions on Wednesday’s during the season.

This edition centers around Jack Eichel. The forward joined the Golden Knights during the 2021-22 season and became a Stanley Cup Champion in 2023. Eichel leads the Golden Knights in scoring this season with 69 points (19G, 50A) and represented Team USA at the 4Nations Face-Off. The North Chelmsford, Mass. native has become a fan favorite in Las Vegas for his high-end skill, defensive prowess and fun personality off the ice.

Chicken Parm or Steak and Potatoes?

Steak and Potatoes

Shoot or Pass?

Pass

Indoor Rink or Outdoor Rink?

Outdoor rink

Michigan or One-Timer?

One-timer

Toe Curve or Heel Curve?

Toe Curve

Rock, Rap or Country?

All of them

Chirp or Scrap?

Chirp

Bike or Jog?

Bike

What player scares you?

No one

Favorite all-time teammate?

Zach Bogosian

Road or Home?

Home

Pickup or Sports Car?

Sports Car

Current player you admire?

Nikita Kucherov

Idea of your perfect game?

A win

What about your game do you dislike?

A lot of things

Cosmo or Wynn?

Wynn

Private Jet or Coach?

Private Jet

Piero's or Golden Steer?

Piero's

If you weren't a hockey player, what would you be?

Nothing

Coach or GM?

GM

Postgame Shake or Postgame Beer?

Postgame Beer

Card game, Binge-Watch or Read?

Card game

Dangle or Dump In?

Dangle

Forecheck or Backcheck?

Backcheck

350-yard Drive or 50-foot Putt?

350-yard Drive

Fashion Mall or Outlets?

Fashion Mall

Lake Mead or Red Rock?

They are both great

Power Play or Penalty Kill?

Power Play

Spittin Chiclets or 32 Thoughts?

They are both great but probably Spittin Chiclets

Text or FaceTime?

Text

Tie or No Tie?

Tie

Socks or Bare Feet with Loafers?

Bare Feet

Birthday or Christmas?

Christmas

