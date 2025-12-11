Lotus Broadcasting Announces 94.7 FM as the New FM Radio Home of the Golden Knights Beginning December 18

The transition to 94.7 FM is expected to bring increased signal strength, offering fans an upgraded and more reliable listening experience

By Vegas Golden Knights

VEGAS (December 11, 2025) – The Vegas Golden Knights and Lotus Broadcasting announced today, December 11, that 94.7 FM will become the new radio home for the Golden Knights beginning on Thursday, Dec. 18. Since Vegas’ inaugural season, the team’s games had previously been broadcast on 98.9 FM.

The transition to 94.7 FM is expected to bring increased signal strength, offering fans an upgraded and more reliable listening experience. The broadcast will now include an HD signal, expanding coverage throughout the Las Vegas Valley and giving listeners more ways to access Golden Knights programming. Fans can also find the broadcast on KOMP 92.3 HD2, further broadening availability across the region.

All Golden Knights programming and on-air personalities will remain unchanged in the move to 94.7 FM, including game broadcasts with Dan D’Uva and Gary Lawless, pre/intermission/postgame coverage with Ryan Wallis, and the VGK Insider Show with Wallis and Daren Millard. The listener call-in number will stay the same at (702) 876-1340, ensuring a smooth transition for fans.

The team’s AM home on 1340 AM remains unchanged, consistent with what listeners have been accustomed to since the inaugural season. As part of this transition, 94.7 FM’s previous tenant, HANK FM country music, will make the move to 98.9 FM.

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS
The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.

