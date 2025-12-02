Morning Skate Report: Dec. 2, 2025

The Vegas Golden Knights (11-6-8) close out their four-game homestand Tuesday, hosting the Chicago Blackhawks (11-9-5) at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena before hitting the road.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: ESPN+, HULU

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 | Deportes Vegas 1460

Pregame Show: Scripps Sports (Vegas 34 in Vegas; full network) and KnightTime+ at 6:30 p.m.

Watch Party: Circa Las Vegas - Circa Sportsbook

NOTES

Mitch Marner notched his ninth multi-point performance with a goal and an assist in Saturday’s win over San Jose.

Colton Sissons netted his first goal of the season in the second period on Saturday.

Mark Stone extended his personal point streak to nine games and has four multi-point outings this season.

VGK MILESTONE WATCH

Brett Howden – One point away from 100 points as a Golden Knight

CAREER MILESTONE WATCH

Shea Theodore – Four assists away from 300 career assists

Colton Sissons – Four goals away from 100 career goals

VGK SCORING LEADERS

Jack Eichel – 32 points (11G, 21A)

Mitch Marner – 25 points (5G, 20A)

Tomas Hertl – 20 points (11G, 9A)

Ivan Barbashev – 20 points (8G, 12A)

Pavel Dorofeyev – 17 points (11G, 6A)

BY THE NUMBERS

20 – The Golden Knights’ 20 power-play goals rank fourth in the NHL.

25 – Mitch Marner became the fastest Golden Knight to reach his first 20 assists with the team in franchise history, tallying 20 helpers in his first 25 games with the franchise.

70 – Brayden McNabb continues to pace the NHL in blocked shots with 70.

LAST TIME OUT

The Golden Knights held off a late push to secure a 4-3 win over the San Jose Sharks on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena. Tomas Hertl was awarded first star honors with a two-goal performance, including a tally on the man-advantage. Mitch Marner set up Hertl’s power-play mark and added a wrap-around goal of his own. Colton Sissons scored his first of the season, while Pavel Dorofeyev, Ben Hutton, Keegan Kolesar, Cole Reinhardt, Brett Howden, Mark Stone and Jack Eichel all added an assist in the win. Will Smith scored San Jose’s first two goals before William Eklund added another, but Vegas goaltender Carl Lindbom turned aside the remainder of the Sharks’ 21 shots to claim his first-career NHL win.

2024-25 SEASON SERIES

The Golden Knights met the Blackhawks three times last season, taking the final two matchups after dropping the first. Chicago claimed the series opener on Jan. 18 at the United Center, with a 5-3 win behind strong performances from Seth Jones and Tyler Bertuzzi. Jones found the net once and added two assists, while Bertuzzi chipped in two goals. Tomas Hertl also lit the lamp twice in the loss, with Shea Theodore setting up both goals. The second battle with Chicago was Feb. 27 at T-Mobile Arena, when Vegas erupted for seven goals on their way to a 7-5 win. Keegan Kolesar, Ivan Barbashev, Pavel Dorofeyev and Tomas Hertl all scored in the first period, before Kolesar and Barbashev both picked up their second later in the game. The season series wrapped up on March 28 in Chicago, where the Golden Knights earned a 5-3 win with goals from Mark Stone, Pavel Dorofeyev and Brett Howden. William Karlsson posted three assists, and Adin Hill stopped 18-of-21 shots.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

The Blackhawks enter Tuesday’s game sitting at fourth place in the Central Division with an 11-9-5 record and 27 points after a difficult finish to November. Last time out, Chicago snapped a five-game skid with a 5-3 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday at the United Center. Chicago is led by Connor Bedard, whose 37 points (16G, 21A) pace the team and he stands third in the NHL in points. Tyler Bertuzzi ranks second for the Blackhawks with 21 points (13G, 8A), while Teuvo Teravainen (6G, 11A), Andre Burakovsky (7G, 10A) and Frank Nazar (5G, 12A) are all tied for third with 17 points each.

PACIFIC DIVISION STANDINGS

Anaheim Ducks – 16-9-1, 33 points

Los Angeles Kings – 12-6-7, 31 points

Vegas Golden Knights – 11-6-8, 30 points

San Jose Sharks – 13-11-3, 29 points

Seattle Kraken – 11-7-6, 28 points

Edmonton Oilers – 11-10-5, 27 points

Vancouver Canucks – 10-13-3, 23 points

Calgary Flames – 9-14-4, 22 points

A VEGAS VICTORY WOULD…

- Mark the 373rd win in franchise history

- Give the Golden Knights a 16-3-3 all-time record against the Blackhawks

- Give the Golden Knights a 9-2-1 record against Chicago in T-Mobile Arena

KEYS TO THE GAME

Win the Special Teams Battle: Chicago comes into Vegas ranked fifth on the power play and fifth on the penalty kill, so discipline and execution will be crucial. Keeping penalties to a minimum will limit their chances to leverage those strengths, and if Vegas goes on the man-advantage, patience and crisp puck movement will be key.

Win the Shot Battle: The Golden Knights are third in the NHL in wins (10) when outshooting their opponent, and that volume can continue to tilt the game in their favor. Playing direct, funneling pucks to the net and sustaining o-zone time will put pressure on Chicago from the start.