Penhollow’s Vision Taking Shape with Three Seasoned Executives to Drive the Golden Knights Business Forward

Something special is being built within the Vegas Golden Knights organization. John Penhollow joined the team in June with his sights set to build off the strong foundation that amazed him all the way in Minnesota with the Vikings over the last nine years, while also transforming the Vegas organization in new ways forward.

Penhollow, President of Business Operations, respects the short succession of the Golden Knights to win awards and set new benchmarks, something most teams chase for many years. With things ever-changing, Penhollow sought out to build off the franchise’s initial success and foundation by seeking out the best people he has come across within their respective fields in the sports realm.

Scott Kegley, Rich Wang, and Bryan Harper join the Golden Knights to continue and honor the winning culture already built by making bold, thoughtful decisions that position the organization for long-term growth and sustained success. They are three top-tier executives that will be key drivers to further evolve the Golden Knights organization.

“We’re entering a new era defined by clarity, alignment, and ambition. This is about building the next great sports and entertainment company — one that leads with purpose, innovates without fear, and operates at the highest level,” Penhollow said. “We’re strengthening our foundation while positioning ourselves for global growth and long-term success. We will continue to set the pace and inspire the trends and embrace disruption as a catalyst for innovation and improved guest experience.”

When Penhollow joined the organization in June, he saw the opportunity to connect with the organization on how things have worked the past eight seasons and find ways to enhance the fan experience while also evolving the business into something bigger and better. Kegley, Wang, and Harper are the catalysts for those enhancements.

Scott Kegley, Chief Digital Officer, brings 20 years of sports experience into the organization including leadership roles at the Atlanta Falcons, Minnesota Vikings, and San Francisco 49ers of the NFL. Kegley has been integral in digital and fan-experience developments at each organization and has reshaped how teams interact with fans all over the world.

“Scott brings operational excellence and executional discipline in an area that continues to evolve. He knows how to simplify complexity and turn vision into action,” Penhollow said. “Scott’s credibility in the digital space will fuel our innovation, as we look to strengthen our connection to the game of hockey here and abroad. His leadership will sharpen how we operate every day and make excellence our standard, not just a goal.”

Kegley will oversee digital marketing, innovation, creative, social, and influencer marketing.

Rich Wang, Chief Operations Officer, brings over 18 years of experience to the Golden Knights overseeing business operations for teams across nearly every major sports league including the NFL, NHL, NBA, and MLS. Wang has held high-level leadership roles with the Minnesota Vikings, San Francisco 49ers, Minnesota Timberwolves, and most recently the San Diego FC. Wang helped organizations bring in billions of dollars in revenue while redefining systems within organizations to support long-term growth.

“Rich brings strategic vision, global perspective, and a proven ability to scale brands and unlock new revenue,” Penhollow said. “He understands how to build long-term value, not just short-term wins. His leadership will help us think bigger, advance how we operate and expand our impact well beyond traditional boundaries.”

Wang will oversee ticketing, finance, and business analytics within the Golden Knights organization.

Bryan Harper, Chief Marketing Officer, brings 22 years of experience with the Minnesota Vikings into his new role in Vegas. Harper was essential in redefining the Vikings brand by introducing iconic marketing and brand outreaches such as the Skol Chant and Vikings Entertainment Network. He was heavily involved with the integration of U.S. Bank Stadium marketing techniques, something that is now considered the standard in the NFL.

“Bryan brings an elite focus on people, culture, and performance. He knows great organizations are built from the inside out,” Penhollow said. “His leadership will strengthen our culture, increase accountability, and ensure our people are empowered to perform at the highest level. His credibility and expertise in the game entertainment space will help our award-winning group elevate to an even higher form of development and execution.”

Harper will oversee marketing, brand, entertainment, production, and retail.

Penhollow spent four months establishing an understanding of what the Vegas Golden Knights organization is all about before setting out to find the perfect pieces to make the business better. Penhollow, Kegley, Wang, and Harper all crossed paths at the Minnesota Vikings, a connection that now follows them to the Golden Knights. Despite each individual’s success with other organizations, there is much to be said that Kegley, Wang, and Harper wanted to continue their careers under Penhollow’s leadership, be a part of the Las Vegas community, and contribute their knowledge to the Golden Knights organization.

“Rich, Bryan and Scott are builders and proven leaders who elevate everyone around them – they place an importance on collaboration and coaching,” Penhollow said. “Together, they bring the right mix of strategy, people leadership, and operational excellence for this next chapter. They will challenge our thinking, raise our standards, and help align our organization around a clear, bold vision for the future.”

Coinciding with this new era of evolution within the Vegas organization, roles for current Golden Knights executives are also evolving. Eric Tosi will now move into the Senior Vice President, Chief Communications Officer role, and Todd Pollock will transition as Vice President of Foley Hospitality Group Business Ventures.

Tosi will now serve in an advisory role to contribute to the entirety of business decisions within the organization while continuing communications strategies and support.

“Eric has had a tremendous impact on the organization since the team’s launch, serving in a variety of roles and leading some of our most important programs and projects,” Penhollow said. “He will now be actively involved in a broader set of cross-functional decisions related to the entire Golden Knights business, overall strategy and play an advisory role to the VGK and Foley Entertainment Group executive leadership groups. His perspective will help our other leaders make more effective and impactful decisions for the organization and our community.”

Pollock will help Foley Hospitality Group grow its brand by discovering new ventures and concepts, while also bringing the Auckland FC brand to global status.

“Todd will help Foley Entertainment Group identify portfolio-wide guest experience initiatives, which will drive transient and group sales within all Foley organizations,” Penhollow said. “Given Todd’s significant hospitality experience, this is an area that has great potential now and into the future. New hospitality ventures and experiential concepts that reinforce Foley Entertainment Group’s luxury positioning will be a priority as this business is built out over the next year.”

Alongside Tosi and Pollock’s updated roles, Rob Foley, Chief Business Officer, will become more active in the day-to-day role he holds within the organization. Foley will now oversee the legal team, human resources, and information technology team on the Golden Knights side and oversee the business and operations teams at Lee’s Family Forum in Henderson. Foley has been essential to business operations since 2018, and now his leadership and guidance will be more profound moving forward.

The organization welcomes the changes with open arms as it signals a bold investment in leadership and infrastructure that will carry the Golden Knights business into this new era. Kegley, Wang, and Harper have long histories of great successes at their previous teams with redefining digital engagement and in-venue entertainment. “Always Advance” has been an important identity of the Vegas Golden Knights since its inception, new leadership will help lift the brand to new heights while maintaining that tight-knit Vegas community feel.

“They will pour into their new linemates and make the fan experience the priority, regardless of where these fans may be in the world,” Penhollow said.