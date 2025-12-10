Golden Knights Comeback Falls Short in 5-4 Shootout Loss to Islanders

The Vegas Golden Knights (14-6-9) couldn’t complete the late comeback, falling 5-4 to the New York Islanders (17-11-3) in a shootout on Tuesday at UBS Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Noah Hanifin gave the Golden Knights the lead with just under eight minutes to go in the first, jumping on a weak-side rebound after Jack Eichel’s shot was kicked out by Ilya Sorokin. Shea Theodore notched his 300th career assist on the play. Vegas doubled their lead four minutes later on a nearly identical sequence at five-on-five, as Mitch Marner swept home a rebound off Kaedan Korczak’s shot. Mark Stone earned the secondary helper on Marner's tally. Bo Horvat pulled New York within one with 26 seconds remaining in the opening frame. In the middle period, Marc Gatcomb tied it early and less than 10 minutes later, the Islanders took their first lead with 6:30 left when Simon Holmstrom scored on a wrist shot.

Ivan Barbashev tied the game at three early in the final period, sweeping the puck past Sorokin with one hand after a give-and-go with Braeden Bowman. Horvat responded shortly after on the power play to make it 4-3. With just 12 seconds remaining and an extra skater on the ice, Pavel Dorofeyev forced overtime by cleaning up Marner’s rebound in front of the net. After a scoreless extra session, Emil Heineman converted in the fourth round of the shootout to give New York a 5-4 win.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Golden Knights head to Philadelphia to face the Flyers on Thursday at 4 p.m. PT at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Watch all the action on The Spot - Vegas 34 and ESPN, stream on KnightTime+ and ESPN+, or listen live on FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340.