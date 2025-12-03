Golden Knights Outlast Blackhawks, 4-3, in Shootout Victory

The Vegas Golden Knights (12-6-8) beat the Chicago Blackhawks (11-10-5), 4-3, on Tuesday at T-Mobile Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Ivan Barbashev broke through the neutral zone and netted a goal off a deflection 27 seconds into the matchup, with Shea Theodore and Braeden Bowman picking up helpers. Less than a minute later, Chicago’s Oliver Moore tied the game 1-1. In the middle frame, Tyler Bertuzzi registered a goal to give the Blackhawks a 2-1 lead with 8:38 remaining in the period. Ben Hutton sent the puck to the net off a feed from Mark Stone to tie things at 2-2 to close out the middle period. Five minutes into the final frame, Connor Bedard notched a goal to give Chicago a 3-2 lead. With 2:28 remaining in the matchup, Bowman shot the puck off a net front rebound from Theodore to tie the game. The contest stretched beyond regulation and overtime into a shootout, with Theodore scoring the game-winner after four rounds. Carter Hart stopped 27 of 30 shots to secure the 4-3 victory for the Golden Knights

TOP PREFORMERS

Shea Theodore: Theodore registered the game-winning goal and picked up a pair of helpers.

Ivan Barbashev: Barbashev scored the opening goal for the third time this year.

Ben Hutton: Hutton netted his third goal of the season to push his point total to eight (3G, 5A).

Braeden Bowman: Bowman recorded a goal and an assist to boost his season point total to nine (4G, 8A) through 11 career games.

VGK STATS OF THE KNIGHT

Braeden Bowman became the fastest player to reach five career goals in Golden Knights history (11GP).

Ben Hutton extended his point streak to three games (1G, 2A).

Mark Stone has found the score sheet in each of his games this season to increase his personal point streak to ten games (4G, 13A).

Stone tied Shea Theodore for most assists (13) within ten personal games.

Theodore (2A) recorded his second multi-point game this season.

ATTENDANCE: 17,944

WHEN VGK WINS, YOU WIN!

Fans can receive six free boneless or traditional wings at any Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant location throughout the greater Vegas metro area with a $10+ qualifying pre-tax purchase of food and non-alcoholic beverages, available for 2 days after any 2025-2026 VGK Win.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Golden Knights will kick off a five-game road trip against the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center on Friday at 4 p.m. PT. Watch all the action on The Spot-Vegas 34, stream on KnightTime+, or listen live on FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340.