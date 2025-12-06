Schmid's Shutout Leads Golden Knights Past Devils, 3-0

The Vegas Golden Knights (13-6-8) blanked the New Jersey Devils (16-11-1), 3-0, on Friday at the Prudential Center.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Shea Theodore lifted Vegas to a 1-0 lead with 13 seconds left in the opening period, snapping a shot from the right circle after Jack Eichel created space at the point. Noah Hanifin also earned an assist on the play. After a scoreless second, Tomas Hertl doubled the Golden Knights’ lead late in the third, redirecting a Mitch Marner slapshot on the power play. Three minutes later, Vegas struck again on the man advantage as Ivan Barbashev buried a rebound off an Eichel wrister to seal the 3-0 win. Akira Schmid turned aside all 24 shots he faced, earning his second shutout of the season in his first game against his former team.

TOP PREFORMERS

Akira Schmid: Schmid earned first-star honors, posting a 24-save shutout in his career-high 10th win this season.

Jack Eichel: Eichel added helpers on two of Vegas’ three goals Friday, and has picked up 10 points (3G, 7A) in his last eight games.

Shea Theodore: Theodore registered a goal and an assist, tallying 13 points in his last 13 games (4G, 9A).

VGK STATS OF THE KNIGHT

Akira Schmid has earned points in 14 of his 16 appearances with the Golden Knights this season (10-2-4).

Tomas Hertl scored his team-leading 12th goal of the season on the late power play to seal the win.

Ivan Barbashev recorded his 10th goal, as the Golden Knights are tied for the only team in the NHL with four double-digit goal scorers thus far.

WHEN VGK WINS, YOU WIN!

LOOKING AHEAD

The Golden Knights continue their tri-state swing on Sunday as they take on the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden, with puck drop at 4 pm PT. Watch all the action on The Spot-Vegas 34, stream on KnightTime+, or listen live on FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340.