Existential VGK with Keegan Kolesar

35 questions with the veteran VGK forward

__Kolesar101624
By Gary Lawless
@GoldenKnights VegasGoldenKnights.com

The Existential VGK Questionnaire is a set of questions offered to players, coaches, management and broadcasters. Based loosely on Proust’s Questionnaire it combines hockey and Vegas topics for a unique look into our people. Look for new editions on Wednesday’s during the season.

This edition centers around forward Keegan Kolesar. Those around the team know about Kolesar's quick wit and love of a laugh. Kolesar was acquired by the Golden Knights in 2017 and made his NHL debut on Jan. 11, 2020. This questionnaire attempts to give fans some insight on the Stanley Cup Champion forward with the Golden Knights.

Chicken Parm or Steak and Potatoes?

Chicken Parm

Shoot or Pass?

Shoot

Indoor Rink or Outdoor Rink?

Indoor

Michigan or One-Timer?

One-Timer

Toe Curve or Heel Curve?

Toe

Rock, Rap or Country?

Never country, so definitely rock

Chirp or Scrap?

Both

Bike or Jog?

Bike

What player scares you?

Nic Hague

Favorite all-time teammate?

Brett Howden

Road or Home?

Home

Pickup or Sports Car?

Pickup

Current player you admire?

Brett Howden!

Idea of your perfect game?

A win

What about your game do you dislike?

I have to pick one? My feet.

Cosmo or Wynn?

Wynn

Private Jet or Coach?

Private Jet if I ever can!

Piero's or Golden Steer?

Piero's

If you weren't a hockey player, what would you be?

Mailman

Coach or GM?

GM

Postgame Shake or Postgame Beer?

Protein Shake

Card game, Binge-Watch or Read?

Card game

Dangle or Dump In?

Dump in

Forecheck or Backcheck?

Forecheck

350-yard Drive or 50-foot Putt?

50-foot putt

Fashion Mall or Outlets?

Outlet

Lake Mead or Red Rock?

Red Rock

Power Play or Penalty Kill?

Power Play

Spittin Chiclets or 32 Thoughts?

Spittin Chiclets

Text or FaceTime?

FaceTime

Tie or No Tie?

No tie

Socks or Bare Feet with Loafers?

Bare feet

Birthday or Christmas?

Christmas

