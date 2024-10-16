Existential VGK with Keegan Kolesar

The Existential VGK Questionnaire is a set of questions offered to players, coaches, management and broadcasters. Based loosely on Proust’s Questionnaire it combines hockey and Vegas topics for a unique look into our people. Look for new editions on Wednesday’s during the season.
This edition centers around forward Keegan Kolesar. Those around the team know about Kolesar's quick wit and love of a laugh. Kolesar was acquired by the Golden Knights in 2017 and made his NHL debut on Jan. 11, 2020. This questionnaire attempts to give fans some insight on the Stanley Cup Champion forward with the Golden Knights.