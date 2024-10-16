Existential VGK with Keegan Kolesar

The Existential VGK Questionnaire is a set of questions offered to players, coaches, management and broadcasters. Based loosely on Proust’s Questionnaire it combines hockey and Vegas topics for a unique look into our people. Look for new editions on Wednesday’s during the season.

This edition centers around forward Keegan Kolesar. Those around the team know about Kolesar's quick wit and love of a laugh. Kolesar was acquired by the Golden Knights in 2017 and made his NHL debut on Jan. 11, 2020. This questionnaire attempts to give fans some insight on the Stanley Cup Champion forward with the Golden Knights.

Chicken Parm or Steak and Potatoes?

Chicken Parm

Shoot or Pass?

Shoot

Indoor Rink or Outdoor Rink?

Indoor

Michigan or One-Timer?

One-Timer

Toe Curve or Heel Curve?

Toe

Rock, Rap or Country?

Never country, so definitely rock

Chirp or Scrap?

Both

Bike or Jog?

Bike

What player scares you?

Nic Hague

Favorite all-time teammate?

Brett Howden

Road or Home?

Home

Pickup or Sports Car?

Pickup

Current player you admire?

Brett Howden!

Idea of your perfect game?

A win