Lawless: Hart Helps Secure Two Points in Return

The first introduction received a healthy response from the home crowd and by the end of the night, Vegas was fully supporting the newest of the Golden Knights.

Stealing the show in overtime and the shootout with an elite goaltending performance will do that. Shining in Vegas is different than other places and Carter Hart learned that Tuesday with an effort that earned great support from the home crowd. Hart stopped 27-of-30 shots, including six in overtime, to pick up a 4-3 shootout victory over the Chicago Blackhawks.

Life in an NHL crease is never easy but when one is removed from the game for almost two years, the level of difficulty is markedly increased. Hart was full marks fighting his way through an onslaught of rust, emotion, rubber, and humanity.

Hart, who signed with the Golden Knights in October and became eligible for NHL action on Dec. 1, has been practicing with his new team for almost two months and played in three AHL games as part of his return-to-play plan.

Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy called his number for Tuesday’s game against the Chicago and the 27-year-old Albertan battled all game.

“I think it just got better and better as the game went on. It's been a long time since I've played an NHL game, and like I said, it's a process, and it's just going to continue to get better, and it's good to be back,” said Hart. “I think just skating out for the first time onto the ice wearing a Golden Knights sweater, just an amazing feeling. It didn't really sink in until the National Anthem, just kind of looking around, and just that feeling that you're back playing. It’s been a really difficult journey to get back. I wouldn't have been able to do without my family and friends. I'm just so happy to be playing the game again. Everybody here has been so great, they've been very welcoming. The organization has been awesome, and I'm just grateful for everything and for the opportunity here.”

Hart was named third star in the game and then gave ESPN a postgame interview before heading down the tunnel for the dressing room.

As the goalie made his way into the room, his teammates all sat in their stalls seemingly oblivious to his arrival. After a few beats, however, they all jumped up and mobbed him in appreciation.

"Yeah, he won, and he's been working hard for us. Came here in October and always took extra shots after practice, and did whatever the guys wanted, really. He then went to Henderson to get some work, and was doing the same thing, taking shots after practice for the guys, anything to get ready,” said VGK captain Mark Stone. “So, when your teammate puts in that kind of work, that kind of effort to work his way back, you want to reward him, and he rewarded us. So, it's a good win for him, and I think he's going to get more and more comfortable as we go.”

Vegas was 5-0-2 when No. 1 goalie Adin Hill was injured and went 6-6-6 in the 18 subsequent games using Akira Schmid and rookie Carl Lindbom. The duo performed above expectations but still, standings points were lost along the way. Following more than one game, Cassidy lamented, “We needed one more save. Hart wasn’t perfect on Tuesday, but he didn’t let that get in the way of the good."

In overtime, defenseman Shea Theodore lost his stick and the Blackhawks poured it on trying to take advantage and pot the winner. Hart stood tall and eventually got to raise his hands in victory watching Theodore beat Hawks goalie Spencer Knight for the decider.

“He was excellent. We gave up a two-on-one early, tough way to start, and it was a good shot that beat him. As the game went on, I thought he got cleaner,” said Cassidy of Hart. "Overtime was, like a lot of overtimes, once it gets going, something happens, we lost a stick. So, we're up against it but he made some big saves. So did their guy, to be honest. Hanny (Noah Hanifin) had a good look, Stoney (Stone) was in alone. So that's overtime sometimes, right? You're trading chances. In the shootout, he stops three out of four, we score a few for him, and it ends up being the difference. So, I'm sure he's excited to get back in there and probably a little bit emotional and all those things, right? First time in a while. So, I think the guys were happy for him for obvious reasons. And, you know, nice to see us get a win in overtime. That's another big thing for the rest of the group, not only for him, right, to get his, but for the rest of the group, we've had a tough time with it. We probably needed it as much as he did, to be honest.”

Vegas boarded a plane for New York first thing Wednesday morning and next plays Friday night in New Jersey to kick off a five-game road trip.