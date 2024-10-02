Existential VGK with Alex Pietrangelo

The Existential VGK Questionnaire is a set of questions offered to players, coaches, management and broadcasters. Based loosely on Proust’s Questionnaire it combines hockey and Vegas topics for a unique look into our people. Look for new editions on Wednesday’s during the season.

This edition centers around Alex Pietrangelo. The two-time Stanley Cup Champion is entering his fifth season with the Golden Knights after joining the team for the 2020-21 campaign. As his teammates have gotten to know Pietrangelo the person, fans have come to know Pietrangelo the player. His answers to this questionnaire attempts to pull back the curtain on the 34-year-old defenseman.

Chicken Parm or Steak and Potatoes?

Steak and Potatoes 🥩🥔

Shoot or Pass?

Ooh, that's a good question. Shoot 🎯

Indoor Rink or Outdoor Rink?

Outdoor ❄️

Michigan or One-Timer?

One-Timer 💥

Toe Curve or Heel Curve?

I don’t know what I use 🤷‍♂️

Rock, Rap, Country?

Country 🪕