Existential VGK with Alex Pietrangelo

35 questions with VGK defenseman

_Petro100224
By Gary Lawless
@GoldenKnights VegasGoldenKnights.com

The Existential VGK Questionnaire is a set of questions offered to players, coaches, management and broadcasters. Based loosely on Proust’s Questionnaire it combines hockey and Vegas topics for a unique look into our people. Look for new editions on Wednesday’s during the season.

This edition centers around Alex Pietrangelo. The two-time Stanley Cup Champion is entering his fifth season with the Golden Knights after joining the team for the 2020-21 campaign. As his teammates have gotten to know Pietrangelo the person, fans have come to know Pietrangelo the player. His answers to this questionnaire attempts to pull back the curtain on the 34-year-old defenseman.

Chicken Parm or Steak and Potatoes?

Steak and Potatoes 🥩🥔

Shoot or Pass?

Ooh, that's a good question. Shoot 🎯

Indoor Rink or Outdoor Rink?

Outdoor ❄️

Michigan or One-Timer?

One-Timer 💥

Toe Curve or Heel Curve?

I don’t know what I use 🤷‍♂️

Rock, Rap, Country?

Country 🪕

Chirp or Scrap?

Chirp 🐣

Bike or Jog?

Bike 🚴‍♂️

What player scares you?

Nicolas Hague 😳

Favorite all-time teammate?

I can’t answer that, I have had too many good teammates 🤔

Road or Home?

Home 🏰

Pickup or Sports Car?

Pickup 🛻

Current player you admire?

Sidney Crosby 🐧

Idea of your perfect game?

As a team, just win the game, in the Stanley Cup Final we played a perfect game 🏆

What about your game do you dislike?

I wish I could skate like Jack 🎰

Cosmo or Wynn?

Wynn 🤩

PJ or Coach?

Everyone's going to answer that one the same way. PJ 🛩️

Pieros or Golden Steer?

Golden Steer 🥩

If you weren’t a hockey player...

That’s a good question, probably the second coming of Gary Lawless 😂

Coach or GM?

GM 💼

Postgame Shake or Postgame Beer?

During the season, a shake and then a beer 🥤🍺

Card Game, Binge-Watch or Read?

Read 📖

Dangle or Dump In?

Dump In 😇

Forecheck or Backcheck?

Backcheck 🏃‍♂️

350-Yard Drive or 50-Foot Putt?

50-Foot Putt ⛳️

Fashion Mall or Outlets?

Fashion Mall 👔

Lake Mead or Red Rock?

Red Rock 🏜️

PP or PK?

PK 💪

Spittin Chiclets or 32 Thoughts?

What's that? Oh, the podcasts? Probably Spittin Chiclets, I'll throw Biz a bone 🐦

Text or FaceTime?

FaceTime 📲

Tie or No Tie?

Clothing? I'll say no tie 😎

Socks or Bare Feet with Loafers?

Socks 🧦

Birthday or Christmas?

Christmas 🎄

