Existential VGK with Mark Stone

The Existential VGK Questionnaire is a set of questions offered to players, coaches, management and broadcasters. Based loosely on Proust’s Questionnaire it combines hockey and Vegas topics for a unique look into our people. Look for new editions on Wednesday’s during the season.

This edition centers around Mark Stone. The winger is in his entering his sixth full season with the Golden Knights after being acquired from the Ottawa Senators at the trade deadline during the 2018-19 season. Stone was named captain ahead of the team's fourth season in the NHL and became the first Golden Knight to hoist the Stanley Cup on June 13, 2023. His calm demeanor off the ice juxtaposes his 'Expressive Mark Stone' reputation on the ice. His answers to this questionnaire attempt to pull back the curtain on the team's leader.

Chicken Parm or Steak and Potatoes?

That's a great question, I think steak.

Shoot or Pass?

Pass

Indoor Rink or Outdoor Rink?

Indoor Rink

Michigan or One-Timer?

One-Timer

Toe Curve or Heel Curve?

I don't use either, so I'll go toe curve.

Rock, Rap or Country?

Rock

Chirp or Scrap?

Chirp

Bike or Jog?

Bike

What player scares you?

It used to be Steve MacIntyre when I was in the AHL. That guy scared me. I don't want to give anyone around the league the credit, so I'll go with him.

Favorite all-time teammate?

I've had a lot of them. The three closest I've had have been Brayden McNabb, Brady Tkachuk and Cody Ceci.

Road or Home?

Home

Pickup or Sports Car?

I've had both. I'm at the point in my life where it's easier to get into a pickup so I'll go with pickup.