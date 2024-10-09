Existential VGK with Mark Stone

35 questions with the captain of the Golden Knights

_Stone100824
By Gary Lawless
@GoldenKnights VegasGoldenKnights.com

The Existential VGK Questionnaire is a set of questions offered to players, coaches, management and broadcasters. Based loosely on Proust’s Questionnaire it combines hockey and Vegas topics for a unique look into our people. Look for new editions on Wednesday’s during the season.

This edition centers around Mark Stone. The winger is in his entering his sixth full season with the Golden Knights after being acquired from the Ottawa Senators at the trade deadline during the 2018-19 season. Stone was named captain ahead of the team's fourth season in the NHL and became the first Golden Knight to hoist the Stanley Cup on June 13, 2023. His calm demeanor off the ice juxtaposes his 'Expressive Mark Stone' reputation on the ice. His answers to this questionnaire attempt to pull back the curtain on the team's leader.

Chicken Parm or Steak and Potatoes?

That's a great question, I think steak.

Shoot or Pass?

Pass

Indoor Rink or Outdoor Rink?

Indoor Rink

Michigan or One-Timer?

One-Timer

Toe Curve or Heel Curve?

I don't use either, so I'll go toe curve.

Rock, Rap or Country?

Rock

Chirp or Scrap?

Chirp

Bike or Jog?

Bike

What player scares you?

It used to be Steve MacIntyre when I was in the AHL. That guy scared me. I don't want to give anyone around the league the credit, so I'll go with him.

Favorite all-time teammate?

I've had a lot of them. The three closest I've had have been Brayden McNabb, Brady Tkachuk and Cody Ceci.

Road or Home?

Home

Pickup or Sports Car?

I've had both. I'm at the point in my life where it's easier to get into a pickup so I'll go with pickup.

Current player you admire?

Nathan MacKinnon

Idea of your perfect game?

Power play scores, penalty kill goes 100%, win the game 4-0, every line scores.

What about your game do you dislike?

I wish I was a little bit faster.

Cosmo or Wynn?

Wynn

Private Jet or Coach?

Ha! I'd rather fly private, it's a little bit easier but I don't want to sound spoiled.

Piero's or Golden Steer?

Oh man, I can't even pick. That one's got to be a tie, they're both unreal.

If you weren't a hockey player, what would you be?

If I was out of sports, I probably would've gone to community college and become a plumber or electrician where you're still working with your hands and being on your feet.

Coach or GM?

GM

Postgame Shake or Postgame Beer?

That's a good question. Right after a game I'm not really craving a beer, but I like to go for one later. Right after the game it's a shake but once you leave the rink an hour or two after, I like to go for a beer with the guys.

Card game, Binge-Watch or Read?

I'm gonna try to get into the card game this year. I used to just sit there and wait for the plane to land so that was boring.

Dangle or Dump In?

Dangle

Forecheck or Backcheck?

Forecheck is easier, so forecheck.

350-yard Drive or 50-foot Putt?

I like the long ball. 350-yard drive.

Fashion Mall or Outlets?

I like a good deal so I'll go with the outlet mall.

Lake Mead or Red Rock?

Lake Mead

Power Play or Penalty Kill?

Power Play

Spittin Chiclets or 32 Thoughts?

Those are two very different podcasts. If I'm looking for information from around the league, it's 32 Thoughts. If I'm looking for a good laugh with the players it's Spittin Chiclets.

Text or FaceTime?

I'm a texter.

Tie or No Tie?

I like to wear a tie.

Socks or Bare Feet with Loafers?

Socks. It's not even close.

Birthday or Christmas?

Christmas

