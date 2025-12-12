Golden Knights Earn 3-2 Overtime Victory Over Flyers

The Vegas Golden Knights (15-6-9) defeated the Philadelphia Flyers (16-9-4), 3-2, in overtime on Thursday at Xfinity Mobile Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Zach Whitecloud scored his first goal of the season six minutes into the opening period to give Vegas an early 1-0 lead. Ivan Barbashev fed the puck to Whitecloud, who joined the rush to finish with a backhand for his first goal. Braeden Bowman picked up his sixth assist of the season on the tally. Ten minutes later, Trevor Zegras evened the score at 1-1 heading into the second period. Mark Stone extended his point streak to 14 games with a power-play goal with seven minutes remaining in the middle frame. Jack Eichel extended his own point streak to four games with an assist on the goal, and Pavel Dorofeyev tallied points in back-to-back games with the secondary assist. Noah Juulson scored Philadelphia’s second goal of the night with 3:58 remaining in the second period to even the score again. After a scoreless third period, the game went to overtime, where Stone fired in the game-winning goal halfway through the extra period. Eichel sent a pass through the seam where Stone was waiting to beat Dan Vladar backdoor and secure the 3-2 overtime win. Akira Schmid earned his second straight win, turning aside 17-of-19 shots faced.

TOP PREFORMERS

Mark Stone: Stone recorded two goals on the night, including the game-winning goal in overtime.

Zach Whitecloud: Whitecloud tallied his first goal of the season in the first period.

Jack Eichel: Eichel assisted on two goals tonight to extend his multi-point game streak to four.

VGK STATS OF THE KNIGHT

Mark Stone is the only player to have points in 100% of the games he’s played in this season.

Stone became the sixth player in the last 20 years to record a point in each of his first 14 or more games.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Golden Knights close out their five-game road trip with the first matchup of the season against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday at 4 p.m. PT at Nationwide Arena. Catch the action on The Spot-Vegas 34, stream on KnightTime+, or listen on FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340.