Morning Skate Report: Dec. 11, 2025

The Vegas Golden Knights (14-6-9) take on the Philadelphia Flyers (16-9-3) at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Thursday at 4 p.m. PT.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: Scripps Sports (The Spot-Vegas 34 in Vegas; full network) | ESPN

Streaming: KnightTime+ | ESPN+

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340

NOTES

Mark Stone has logged at least one assist in five games straight (7A).

Jack Eichel (2A), Mitch Marner (1G, 1A) and Stone (2A) all registered multi-point games on Tuesday.

Eichel notched his 36th multi-assist game as a Golden Knight, which is the fourth-most in franchise history.

Brayden McNabb continues to lead the NHL in blocked shots with 78.

CAREER MILESTONE WATCH

Colton Sissons – Four goals away from 100 career goals

Jack Eichel – Six assists away from 400 career assists

Shea Theodore – Seven games away from 600 career games

VGK SCORING LEADERS

Jack Eichel – 38 points (12G, 26A)

Mitch Marner – 29 points (6G, 23A)

Ivan Barbashev – 24 points (11G, 13A)

Tomas Hertl– 22 points (13G, 9A)

Mark Stone – 22 points (4G, 18A)

BY THE NUMBERS

3 – Ivan Barbashev has netted three goals in the last four games.

4 – Shea Theodore boosted his point streak to four games (1G, 4A).

13 – Mark Stone extended his personal point streak to 13 games, recording 22 points (4G, 18A).

26 – Jack Eichel leads the VGK leaderboard with 26 assists and is tied with Cale Makar for the fourth most helpers in the league.

300 – Theodore tallied his 300th career assist on Tuesday.

LAST TIME OUT

The Golden Knights fell, 5-4, in a shootout against the New York Islanders on Tuesday at UBS Arena. Noah Hanifin and Mitch Marner put Vegas up early, while Ivan Barbashev and Pavel Dorofeyev found the back of the net in pivotal moments. In return, Marc Gatcomb and Simon Holmstrom recorded one goal each, and Bo Horvat picked up a pair of goals. The matchup went beyond regulation into overtime and ultimately a shootout, where Emil Heineman sealed the 5-4 victory for the Islanders in the fourth round.

2024-25 SEASON SERIES

The Golden Knights won both meetings against the Flyers last season. On Nov. 25, Vegas secured a 5-4 shootout victory over Philadelphia at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Jack Eichel (1G, 1A) and Ivan Barbashev (1G, 1A) logged multi-point games, while Pavel Dorofeyev netted a power-play goal. The game ended in a shootout, where Eichel scored the game-deciding goal. The Golden Knights met the Flyers for the second time on Jan. 3 at T-Mobile Arena, where they skated away with a 5-2 win. Mark Stone, Dorofeyev, and Alexander Holtz all tallied goals to secure the victory for Vegas, while Stone (1G, 1A) and Eichel (2A) came away with multi-point nights.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

The Flyers currently sit fifth in the Metropolitan Division with a record of 16-9-3 and 35 points. Philadelphia has split its six-game homestand, 2-2-0. Most recently, the Flyers fell to the Colorado Avalanche, 3-2, on Sunday and beat the San Jose Sharks, 4-1, on Tuesday. Trevor Zegras leads Philadelphia with 27 points (10G, 17A), followed by Travis Konecny with 25 points (8G, 17A), and Owen Tippett (9G, 10A) and Christian Dvorak (7G, 12A) with 19 points each.

PACIFIC DIVISION STANDINGS

Anaheim Ducks – 19-10-1, 39 points

Vegas Golden Knights – 14-6-9, 37 points

Los Angeles Kings – 14-8-8, 36 points

Edmonton Oilers – 13-11-6, 32 points

San Jose Sharks – 14-14-3, 31 points

Seattle Kraken – 12-10-6, 30 points

Calgary Flames – 12-16-4, 28 points

Vancouver Canucks – 11-16-3, 25 points

A VEGAS VICTORY WOULD…

- Mark the 376th win in franchise history

- Give the Golden Knights a 9-5-1 all-time record against the Flyers

- Give the Golden Knights a 5-2-1 record in Philadelphia during the regular season

- Give the Golden Knights seven of a possible eight points thus far on the road trip

KEYS TO THE GAME

Finish Strong: The Golden Knights have scored first in their last four matchups, but have allowed the opposition back into the game. Head Coach Bruce Cassidy wants to see the Golden Knights carry a lead through the game and generate more chances to maintain their offensive pressure.

Focus on the Positives: Despite the loss, the Golden Knights skated away with one point on Tuesday, and Cassidy believes the team had some great moments in the game. Cassidy says that the team has improved their rebound chances and net-front pressure and wants to see the progress continue to improve in future games.