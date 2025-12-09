Vegas Golden Knights Add Three Senior Executives to Accelerate Next Phase of Business Growth and Innovation

VEGAS (December 9, 2025) – The Vegas Golden Knights business is entering a new era — one defined by deliberate growth, smarter systems, and a long-term vision for becoming one of the most innovative business operations in professional sports. Today, the organization takes an important step toward that ambition.

Vegas Golden Knights President of Business Operations John Penhollow announced the addition of three senior executives who bring decades of experience modernizing global sports brands, elevating digital and fan experiences, and building the operational foundations required for sustained success.

“We are building the next great sports and entertainment company and that means advancing how we operate, cutting through complexity, and bringing in leaders who can see what’s coming before it arrives,” said Penhollow. “Rich Wang, Scott Kegley, and Bryan Harper have each driven transformational growth in their careers. Their experience will immediately elevate how we serve fans and season ticket members, how we create value for partners, how we invest in our people, and how we strengthen our connection to the game of hockey.”

He continued:

“Most importantly, they will help bring our entire organization and community into sharper alignment around a bold, unified vision for the future. Vegas has never been a city that waits for others to lead— we set the pace and inspire the trends. We collectively embrace disruption as a catalyst for innovation and improved guest experience, pushing beyond the boundaries of ‘business as usual.’ The additions of Rich, Scott and Bryan give us the horsepower to raise expectations, fuel innovation, and position the Golden Knights for consistent, long-term breakthrough growth. Their leadership will expand our global footprint, unlock new partnership opportunities, and elevate the experience for anyone who touches our brand in-arena, in digital spaces, and around the world.”

Rich Wang – Chief Operating Officer

Rich Wang joins the Golden Knights as Chief Operating Officer, overseeing Ticketing, Finance, and Business Analytics. Wang brings more than 18 years of experience building and leading high-performing business operations across the NFL, NHL, NBA, MLS, and major live-entertainment venues. Most recently, he served as Executive Vice President of Corporate Strategy for San Diego FC, where he helped architect the club’s commercial model, launch plan, and operating infrastructure during its expansion phase.

Wang previously held leadership roles with the Minnesota Vikings, San Francisco 49ers, and SoFi Stadium & Hollywood Park, where he led modernization efforts spanning CRM and data systems, revenue forecasting, mobile ticketing transformation, and multi-year pricing and partnership frameworks. Over his career, he has helped organizations unlock more than $5 billion in combined ticketing and partnership revenue while redesigning the systems, structures, and processes that support long-term growth.

“VGK has built a strong foundation, and there is a tremendous opportunity to evolve the systems, structures, and processes that fuel long-term success,” said Wang. “I’m excited to focus on clarity, scalability, and disciplined operational growth as we strengthen the business for the future.”

Scott Kegley – Chief Digital Officer

Scott Kegley joins the Golden Knights as Chief Digital Officer, overseeing Digital Marketing, Innovation, Creative, Social, and Influencer Marketing. Kegley brings 20 years of NFL and major-venue experience, including senior leadership roles with the Atlanta Falcons, AMB Sports and Entertainment, the Minnesota Vikings, and the San Francisco 49ers.

Across these roles, Kegley contributed to digital and fan-experience innovation during the openings and evolution of Levi’s Stadium, U.S. Bank Stadium, and Mercedes-Benz Stadium; three of the most advanced connected-venue environments in professional sports. His teams earned Webby Awards, Shorty Awards, and Hashtag Sports’ Digital Team of the Year, helping redefine how modern franchises connect with fans across platforms.

In addition to venue innovation, Kegley has overseen content production, social strategy, influencer marketing, performance marketing, editorial, digital strategy, international marketing, and major brand launches throughout his career.

“This is a fantastic organization, and there is incredible potential for how VGK engages fans and tells its story across our social and digital platforms, as well as our visual brand identity,” said Kegley. “My focus is on building the systems, capabilities, and creative vision that will define the next era of digital experience for this passionate fan base.”

Bryan Harper – Chief Marketing Officer

Bryan Harper joins the organization as Chief Marketing Officer, overseeing Marketing, Brand, Entertainment, Production and Retail. Harper spent 22 seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, most notably leading the Vikings Entertainment Network (VEN).

Under his leadership, the Vikings earned #1 in Game Entertainment, #1 in Voice of the Fan, and Clio Sports Team of the Year. Harper also guided the creative and technical integration of U.S. Bank Stadium, shaping an in-venue entertainment ecosystem now considered a league benchmark.

Over his Vikings career, Harper introduced several of the franchise’s most iconic traditions and brand platforms, including the Skol Chant, Gjallarhorn, Viktor the Viking, and the launch and expansion of Vikings Entertainment Network (VEN). He also led innovative productions such as the NFL’s only TV–radio preseason simulcast and the Vikings’ “can’t-miss” game-day experience, recognized by industry peers as the best in North American sports in 2022.

"VGK has become one of the top entertainment brands in the Sports and Entertainment Capital of the World,” said Harper. “I'm honored to work with the marketing team and help make the fan experience even better - carrying forward the spirit our fans have built from day one.”

Collectively, Wang, Kegley and Harper bring more than 60 years of transforming top sports organizations — redefining digital engagement, modernizing operations, and building the systems that sustain long-term success. Their arrival signals a bold investment in leadership and infrastructure that will carry the Golden Knights’ business into its next era.

ORGANIZATIONAL UPDATES ACROSS FOLEY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP

Chief Business Officer Rob Foley will be taking on an even more active day-to-day role in the company and begin directly overseeing the team’s Legal, Human Resource and Information Technology groups, as well as the business and operations teams at Lee’s Family Forum. As CBO since 2018, Rob has been involved in every aspect of the organization, consistently offering leadership, guidance, and strategic recommendations across all areas of the business throughout the entire portfolio. Foley’s presence and voice will be even more impactful as he moves forward in this new capacity.

Eric Tosi has been named Senior Vice President, Chief Communications Officer. In this SVP capacity, Tosi will now be actively involved in a broader set of cross-functional decisions related to the entire Golden Knights business, overall strategy and play an advisory role to the VGK and Foley Entertainment Group executive leadership groups. In addition to the Vegas-based responsibilities, he will continue to help steer portfolio-wide communications strategies and support. Under Tosi’s leadership, the team introduced “The Golden Age” campaign in 2022, debuted a first of its kind glow in the dark Reverse Retro jersey, created “The Realm” concept that was first brought to life during the 2023 Stanley Cup Championship season and launched several key business-driving initiatives including LosVGK, VGK-9 Club and The Knight SHIELD Project.

Sachin Amin has been promoted to the newly established role of Chief Information Officer (CIO) for the Foley Family portfolio. In this capacity, Amin will lead the development and execution of the enterprise technology strategy across all FEG businesses, including operations in Las Vegas, luxury hotels, Rock Creek Cattle Company, and the Wine & Spirits businesses. His focus will include creating consistency, leveraging data, and driving innovation throughout the organization. Since joining Foley Family Wines and Spirits in 2021, Amin has played a pivotal role in modernizing IT systems and strengthening the company’s technology foundation.

Todd Pollock has been named Vice President of Foley Hospitality Group Business Ventures. In this position, Pollock will work closely with CEO Joe Leinacker on critical portfolio-wide guest experience initiatives, driving transient and group sales within all Foley organizations, identifying new hospitality ventures and experiential concepts that reinforce our luxury positioning and community-focused culture, and driving Auckland FC global integration.

